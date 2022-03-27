Peru will play against Paraguay for the Matchday 18 Conmebol Qualifiers for the Qatar 2022 World Cup. Here, you can take a look at the probable lineups of both teams for this game.

Peru will face Paraguay this Tuesday at the Lima National Stadium for Matchday 18 of the Conmebol Qualifiers for the Qatar 2022 World Cup. Here you can find out the predicted lineups of both teams for this Qualifiers game. It will be broadcast in the United States exclusively on FuboTV (free trial).

It is the last chance for Peru to fight for a place in the next World Cup in Qatar. With the four Conmebol qualifiers already defined, there are three teams that still have a chance of reaching the playoffs to play their last chance to go to Qatar. Peru are the best positioned, and depending on other results, even a tie would reach them, however, they should not be overconfident.

On the Paraguayan side, they come from winning comfortably against an unknown Ecuador that could do little against an inspired Paraguayan team. Although they already know they have no chance of going to the next World Cup, they have the opportunity to test the team and prepare for future commitments, and above all to try to qualify for the next World Cup.

Peru predicted lineup

André Carrillo, injured, will not be part of the team, and the Colo Colo player, Gabriel Costa, will surely take his place. Another change that Ricardo Gareca would be considering to face Paraguay will be Christofer Gonzales, who was recently highlighted as one of the best in the Peruvian First Division.

Peru probable starting XI: Pedro Gallese; Luis Advincula, Alexander Callens, Carlos Zambrano, Miguel Trauco; Renato Tapia, Christofer Gonzales, Edison Flores; Gabriel Costa, Christian Cueva, Gianluca Lapadula.

Paraguay predicted lineup

Paraguay come from a great game against Ecuador, so the team will be almost the same. Two forced changes will be the departure of Robert Morales (injured) who could be replaced by Carlos Ferreira; and Blas Riveros, who received red card in the game against the Ecuadorians, Junior Alonso could replace him.

Paraguay predicted starting XI: Anthony Silvas; Rojas, Balbuena, Gustavo Gomez, Junior Alonso; Richard Sanchez, Cubas, Almiron, Ortiz; Enciso, Carlos Ferreira.

