Peru have to be careful in the next games, because if they lose a game things could end badly. But for now Peru are in a comfortable spot with almost twenty points in the standings.

After Peru was in a dangerous zone of the standings at the 2022 FIFA World Cup Conmebol qualifiers, now the team is fighting to stay firm in the 5th spot of the standings which gives the team access to the inter-confederation play-offs. But the Peruvians have enough time to enter the top 4 of the standings.

The last two games were victories for Peru, the team took advantage of two relatively easy games against Bolivia at home 3-0 and another against Venezuela on the road 1-2. Those six points made Peru come out of the hole in the standings. But things could take a turn for the worse if the team loses any of the upcoming games.

Peru have a good streak with two consecutive victories, but Ecuador and Colombia are two tough rivals that are in the Top 4 of the standings with a ticket to play in Qatar 2022. Colombia have the same number of points as Peru, therefore that will be the toughest rival of the next two games.

Peru’s roster to face Colombia and Ecuador: 30 players names

Peru's plan is clear, the team will use all the available offensive power to win or at least tie. Ricardo Gareca was very careful with the 30 names on the roster since it depends on him that the team works well during the qualifiers.

Goalkeepers: Pedro Gallese, José Carvallo y Ángelo Campos

Defenders: Alexander Callens, Luis Abram, Miguel Araujo, Renzo Garcés, Carlos Zambrano, Luis Advíncula, Aldo Corzo, Jhilmar Lora, Miguel Trauco, Marcos López y Nilson Loyola.

Midfielders: Renato Tapia, Pedro Aquino, Wilder Cartagena, Sergio Peña, Horacio Calcaterra, Jairo Concha, Yoshimar Yotún, Christopher González.

Forwards: André Carrillo, Gabriel Costa, Edison Flórez, Cristian Cueva, Raziel García, Gianluca Lapadula, Álex Valera y Santiago Ormeño.

The game against Colombia is on January 28, 2022 on the road, the Peruvians know that Colombia needs a victory since the last game was a draw for the home team against Paraguay at home. After that game, Peru returns home to play Ecuador on February 1st.