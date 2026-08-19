Philadelphia Union vs Inter Miami: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for MLS game on August 19, 2026

Philadelphia Union host Inter Miami at Subaru Park in a key Eastern Conference MLS matchup. With Lionel Messi's side chasing the top of the standings and the Union fighting to climb, here is how to watch the game live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Philadelphia Union vs Inter Miami Tournament Major League Soccer Date Wednesday, August 19, 2026 Time 7:30 PM ET / 4:30 PM PT TV Channels – Live Stream Apple TV

How to watch Philadelphia Union vs Inter Miami in the USA

Philadelphia Union vs. Inter Miami will be available to stream live on Apple TV in the United States. Starting in 2026, every MLS regular-season match is included with an Apple TV subscription, replacing the standalone MLS Season Pass.

Can I watch Philadelphia Union vs Inter Miami for free?

Yes, eligible new Apple TV subscribers can watch Philadelphia Union vs. Inter Miami through a 7-day free trial. MLS and Apple currently advertise a seven-day trial for new subscribers, followed by a $12.99 monthly charge.

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Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Philadelphia Union and Inter Miami meet at Subaru Park on Wednesday with three important MLS points on the line, but the stakes are very different for each side. Inter Miami enter the match near the top of the Eastern Conference with 38 points from 19 games (11W-5D-3L), while Philadelphia are down in 13th place and need a strong run to get back into the playoff picture.

Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami (Source: Carly Mackler/Getty Images)

For David Beckham’s club, the match is an opportunity to respond immediately after a 4-1 loss to Nashville SC that cost them ground in the Supporters’ Shield race. The result left Miami five points behind Nashville, meaning Guillermo Hoyos‘ team cannot afford to drop many more points if it wants to challenge for the top spot in the East.

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Philadelphia have an even more urgent situation. The Union are currently outside the playoff positions, so every home match becomes increasingly important as the regular season progresses. The visit of Miami also gives Philadelphia a chance to make a statement against one of MLS’ biggest clubs and improve its position in the Eastern Conference.

Lionel Messi‘s availability is another major storyline. The Argentine has returned to action following the 2026 FIFA World Cup and a difficult personal period, but he did not score in his first appearances after returning. Hoyos has emphasized that Messi is feeling well and that the decision over his playing schedule ultimately depends on the star himself.

What time is the Philadelphia Union vs Inter Miami match?

The match kicks off on Wednesday, August 19, at 7:30 PM ET. For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:

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