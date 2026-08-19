Orlando City vs Chicago Fire: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for MLS game on August 19, 2026

Orlando City host Chicago Fire at Inter&Co Stadium in a key Eastern Conference MLS matchup, with Antoine Griezmann and Robert Lewandowski headlining the contest. Here is how to watch the game live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Orlando City vs Chicago Fire Tournament Major League Soccer Date Wednesday, August 19, 2026 Time 7:30 PM ET / 4:30 PM PT TV Channels – Live Stream Apple TV

How to watch Orlando City vs Chicago Fire in the USA

Orlando City vs. Chicago Fire will be available to watch live on Apple TV in the United States. The match is part of the 2026 MLS regular season, and Apple TV is the exclusive home for the league’s matches this season, with no blackouts.

Can I watch Orlando City vs Chicago Fire for free?

Yes, eligible new Apple TV subscribers can watch Orlando City vs. Chicago Fire through a seven-day free trial. Apple’s official MLS page currently advertises 7 days free, then $12.99 per month for new subscribers in the United States.

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Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Orlando City and Chicago Fire meet in a matchup with important Eastern Conference playoff implications. Chicago enter the game in third place with 32 points from 18 matches, while Orlando sit 10th with 21 points from 19 games. The Fire can strengthen their position near the top of the conference, whereas Orlando need a result to close the gap on the playoff places.

Antoine Griezmann and Ivan Angulo of the Orlando City (Source: Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

The game also brings one of the most intriguing individual battles in the 2026 MLS season. Antoine Griezmann and Robert Lewandowski, two of the biggest European stars to arrive in MLS this year, will face each other for the first time in league play. Griezmann has already scored for Orlando since joining the club, while Lewandowski arrived in Chicago after an extraordinary European career with Bayern Munich and Barcelona.

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For Orlando, the priority is to turn their attacking talent into a more consistent run of results. The Lions have 21 points from 19 matches, with Martin Ojeda leading the team with 11 goals. However, their defensive record has been a major concern, with Orlando having conceded 48 goals, one of the highest totals in the Eastern Conference.

Chicago arrive in considerably better shape in the standings, with 10 wins in 18 MLS matches and a positive goal difference. The Fire have also benefited from the arrival of Lewandowski, who adds another proven finisher to an attack already featuring Philip Zinckernagel, who leads the team with five goals and 40 chances created.

Orlando City vs Chicago Fire: Predicted Lineups

Orlando City (4-2-3-1): Maxime Crepeau; Bernardo Rhein, Robin Jansson, David Brekalo, Griffin Dorsey; Luis Otavio, Joran Gerbet; Tyrese Spicer, Antoine Griezmann, Ivan Angulo; Justin Ellis.

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Chicago Fire (4-2-3-1): Chris Brady; Andrew Gutman, Jack Elliott, Sam Rogers, Leonardo Barroso; Cheick Doucoure, Besard Sabovic; Maren Haile-Selassie, Robin Lod, Philip Zinckernagel; Robert Lewandowski.

What time is the Orlando City vs Chicago Fire match?

The match kicks off on Wednesday, August 19, at 7:30 PM ET. For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:

Eastern Time: 7:30 PM

Central Time: 6:30 PM

Mountain Time: 5:30 PM

Pacific Time: 4:30 PM