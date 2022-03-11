Philadelphia Union will play against San Jose Earthquakes this Saturday, March 12 at the Subaru Park. Find out here all about the preview, predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream online free this game in the United States.

Philadelphia Union and San Jose Earthquakes will face each other this Saturday, March 12 at the Subaru Park for the Matchday 3 of the MLS. Here you can find all the information you need to know about this game, such as the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream this game free in the US. In Canada, it will be broadcast on DAZN.

The Philadelphia Union are looking to become the leaders of the MLS Eastern Conference. In their first two games they won 1 and 1 draw, so with 4 points they are only 2 behind the leaders, New York Red Bull and DC United, only two teams to win the first two games in the East.

The start of the San Jose Earthquakes was totally different, as they had a loss and a tie in their opening two games. Only the Seattle Sounders are worse (they lost the first two games). The Earthquakes want to put this bad time behind them and focus on getting points to enter the qualifying zone for the round of 16.

Philadelphia Union vs San Jose Earthquakes: Match Information

Date: Saturday, March 12, 2022

Time: 7:30 PM (ET)

Location: Subaru Park, Chester, Pennsylvania

Live Stream in Canada: DAZN

Philadelphia Union vs San Jose Earthquakes: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

Philadelphia Union vs San Jose Earthquakes: Storylines and Head-to-Head

The statistics between these two teams are totally equal. So much so that in 12 games, the Philadelphia Union won 4, the San Jose Earthquakes also 4 and there were also 4 draws. All very balanced between the two rivals. In this match, in fact, one of them could remain dominating the statistics, or the tie could be the most repeated result between them.

How to watch or live stream Philadelphia Union vs San Jose Earthquakes in the US

Philadelphia Union and San Jose Earthquakes will play the Matchday 3 of the MLS this Saturday, March 12 at 7:30 PM (ET), and you can watch the game in Canada on DAZN. In the United States it can be watched on: Philadelphiaunion.com, NBC Sports Bay Area, WPHL-TV PHL17, ESPN+

Philadelphia Union vs San Jose Earthquakes: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to BetMGM: Philadelphia Union are unsurprisingly the favorite with 1.51 odds, while San Jose Earthquakes have 5.75. A tie would finish in a 4.20 payout.

BetMGM Philadelphia Union 1.51 Tie 4.20 San Jose Earthquakes 5.75

*Odds via BetMGM