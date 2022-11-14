In what will be a warm-up friendly for the 2022 Qatar World Cup, Poland will receive Chile. Here, you can check out the probable lineups for this interesting game.

Poland will play against Chile in what will be a friendly preparation for the 2022 Qatar World Cup. Here you will find the probable lineups of both teams for this game. Remember that you can follow all the action of this game in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

In just a few days the opening match of the Qatar 2022 World Cup will be played, which will undoubtedly be a difficult tournament where anything can happen. Although group C is not the most difficult of this World Cup, it will undoubtedly be difficult to pass the round. Poland will be together with Argentina, Saudi Arabia and Mexico.

Of course, they want to arrive in the best possible way and for her there is nothing better than facing a strong Conmebol team. Chile, for their part, were left out of the World Cup for the second consecutive time, a hard blow for Chilean soccer. The golden generation is already old, and that is why they want to start a replacement process that allows them to return to the world championships.

Poland's probable lineup

Goalkeeper Bartlomiej Dragowski suffered a broken ankle while playing for Spezia in the weekend's Serie A clash with Hellas Verona and will be ruled out. Wojciech Szczesny would be his replacement. The rest of the team could be more of an alternative, as coach Michniewicz probably doesn't risk his best players.

Poland's possible lineup: Szczesny; Bereszynski, Bednarek, Glik; Cash, Krychowiak, Zielinski, Zurkowski, Zalewski; Piatek, Milik.

Chile's probable lineup

Although Chile is looking to make a replacement, his team will be made up of veterans Sanchez, Medel, Claudio Bravo and Arturo Vidal. However, Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Charles Aranguiz is out due to injury.

Chile's possible lineup: Bravo; Medel, Maripan, Sierralta; Mehssatou, Nunez, Pavez, Vidal, Suazo; Sanchez, Henriquez.

To get ready for Qatar 2022, nothing better than trying the simulator. Click here and start guessing what the next World Cup will be like.

