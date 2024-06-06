Poland face Ukraine in a 2024 international friendly game. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it in your country.

Poland and Ukraine will face each other in an international friendly game. Explore this detailed preview of the match, revealing its venue and presenting a variety of viewing options customized to your preferences. Whether through conventional television broadcasts or live streaming services available in your country.

Poland aim to be competitive again in Euro 2024, having struggled for years to perform at a high level. This includes their recent performances in the last two World Cups, where they faced humiliating eliminations, often unable to compete effectively and even being knocked out in the first round in one of them.

As this could be one of the last significant tournaments for Robert Lewandowski, the Poles will seek to capitalize on the opportunity to perform well, even though they are not among the main favorites to reach the final stages. Their opponents will be Ukraine, who have also qualified and are looking to enter the Euro in good form.

Poland vs Ukraine: Kick-Off Time in your country

Argentina: 3:45 PM

Australia: 4:45 AM (June 8)

Canada: 2:45 PM

France: 8:45 PM

Germany: 8:45 PM

Indonesia: 2:45 AM (June 8)

Ireland: 7:45 PM

Italy: 8:45 PM

Malaysia: 2:45 AM (June 8)

Mexico: 12:45 PM

Poland: 8:45 PM

Portugal: 7:45 PM

Ukraine: 9:45 PM

UAE: 10:45 PM

UK: 7:45 PM

USA: 2:45 PM (ET)

Ukraine's Artem Dovbyk

Poland vs Ukraine: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country

Argentina: Star+ Argentina, ESPN Argentina

Australia: Optus Sport

Canada: DAZN Canada

France: L’Equipe Live Foot

Germany: RTL+, RTL

Indonesia: Vision+, Sportstars 2, K-Vision

Republic of Ireland: Premier Sports Player

Italy: SKY Go Italia, Mediaset Infinity, 20, Sky Sport 251

Malaysia: Astro Go, sooka, Astro Supersport

Mexico: Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD

Poland: Polsat Box Go, Polsat Sport 3

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV1

Ukraine: MEGOGO Football 3

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT ALL, beIN Sports HD 2

UK: Premier Sports Player

USA: Fubo (free trial), ViX, Fox Soccer Plus