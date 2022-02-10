The Portland Timbers have announced on Thursday they have terminated the contract of Peruvian midfielder Andy Polo following allegations of domestic abuse by his ex-wife.

It took its time but the Portland Timbers have finally made a decision on Andy Polo. On Thursday, February 10, the club announced the termination of the midfielder's contract after allegations of domestic violence.

The Peruvian player has been accused of domestic abuse last year by his former partner and after new details emerged this week when she went public with her story, Polo received a suspension from the Major League Soccer on Wednesday, a day before the Timbers cut him from their roster.

The team's announcement came the same day Polo released a statement replying to the accusations by his ex-wife and everything that has been said about this case, telling a different side of the story.

MLS: Portland Timbers announce the termination of Andy Polo's contract

"The Timbers were previously aware of a dispute between Andy Polo and his partner on May 23, 2021, that resulted in the Washington County Sherriff’s Office citing Polo for harassment," the club statement read. "That citation was not subsequently pursued by the victim or the prosecutor’s office.

"We deeply regret not suspending Polo immediately, especially considering the troubling new details of abuse that surfaced this week. It was a failure on our part, and one that will never happen again."

Polo, 27, moved to Portland in 2018 from Monarcas Morelia and made 75 appearances for the Portland Timbers since then. The midfielder also has 37 caps with the Peruvian national team.