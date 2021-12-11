New York City FC became 2021 MLS Cup champions after defeating Portland Timbers on penalties at Providence Park in the final. Here, check out the highlights and goal from the match.

New York City FC are the 2021 MLS Cup champions after defeating Portland Timbers 4-2 on penalties, after a 1-1 draw in the 90 minutes, in Saturday's final. It’s the first MLS Cup trophy for the Boys in Blue and their only second triumph over Timbers in the all-time series.

NYCFC grabbed the early lead thanks to a goal from Valentin ‘Taty’ Castellanos, whose header went right into the net after a free-kick from Maximiliano Moralez just four minutes before halftime in Providence Park. During the celebration, Medina got smacked by a beer can thrown by a Timbers fan, who was ejected during halftime as the team reported on Twitter.

The local side tried to surprise the visitors with quick transitions but struggled to get to the goal. However, when everything felt lost, Felipe Mora took advantage from a reboot to score the equalizer in the 94th minute and send the final to extra-time. Here, check out the highlights and goals:

Portland Timbers vs New York City FC: Match preview

The new Major League Soccer champion will be defined today, December 11, when Portland Timbers and New York City FC face each other at Providence Park in the 2021 MLS Cup Final. Here you will find everything there's to know about this wxciting game, such as the preview, information, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it online free in the US.

How to watch Portland Timbers vs New York City FC

Date: Saturday, December 11, 2021

Saturday, December 11, 2021 Start time: 3:00 PM (ET)

3:00 PM (ET) Location: Providence Park, Portland

Providence Park, Portland Live Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

TV Channel in the US: ABC, UniMás, TUDN

ABC, UniMás, TUDN TV Channel in Canada: TSN1, TVA Sports

How to watch Portland Timbers vs New York City FC from outside your country

As it happens with any major sporting event, the 2021 MLS Cup final between Portland Timbers and New York City FC will be broadcast in different countries around the world. However, you may not always find a way to watch the match live. For that there is the alternative of Atlas VPN, so you can avoid any location restrictions and watch the game live from anywhere in the world via fuboTV.

Portland Timbers vs New York City FC: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

Portland Timbers vs New York City FC: Match Preview and Storylines

The Timbers earned their spot in the 2021 MLS Cup after beating Real Salt Lake 2-0 to win the Western Conference Final. Felipe Mora and Santiago Moreno scored for the side from Portland, who will be looking its second Major League Soccer trophy.

Meanwhile, NYCFC reached the grand final after defeating Philadelphia Union 2-1 in the Eastern Conference deciding game. Maximiliano Moralez and Talles Magno netted for New York City FC, while Alexander Collens scored an own goal for the Union. The team from the Big Apple will try to win the first MLS Cup in its history.

Portland Timbers vs New York City FC: TV Channel and Live Stream Free

Portland Timbers vs New York City FC: Predictions and Odds

Not even the bookmakers are confident in giving either of these two teams as clear favorites to win the 2021 MLS Cup. It will be an even match, for which DraftKings has odds of +175 for Portland Timbers and +165 for New York City FC. A draw after 90 minutes would end in a +230 payout.

DraftKings Portland Timbers +175 Draw +230 New York City FC +165

* Odds via DraftKings