Portland Timbers will host New York City FC at the Providence Park in Portland in the 2021 MLS Cup Final today, December 11, 2021. Here, you will find the time of this MLS Cup Final soccer match and where to watch or live stream it online from different parts of the world. For example, you can watch it on fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial) in the United States.

This will be their seventh overall meeting. To surprises here as Portland Timbers are the absolute favorites in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated a victory on five occasions so far; New York City FC have grabbed a triumph just once to this day, and no matches have ended in a draw.

Their most recent game was played on August 1, 2020, when the Timbers won comfortably 3-1 away at the Yankee Stadium in New York in the Quarter-Finals of the 2020 MLS Is Back tournament. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time since then, this time to determine the new MLS Cup champion.

Portland Timbers vs New York City FC: Time of the game

Argentina: 5:00 PM

Brazil: 5:00 PM

United States: 3:00 PM (ET), 2:00 PM (CT), 1:00 PM (MT), 12:00 PM (PT)

Canada: 12:00 PM (PT), 1:00 PM (MT), 2:00 PM (CT), 3:00 PM (ET), 4:00 PM (AT)

Mexico: 2:00 PM

UK: 8:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Spain: 9:00 PM

Portland Timbers vs New York City FC: TV Channel, how and where to watch or stream live online

Argentina: ESPN Extra, Star+

Brazil: ESPN (Brasil), Star+, DAZN, NOW NET e Claro, GUIGO

United States: FuboTV (Free Trial), Univision NOW, TUDN.com, SiriusXM FC, ABC App, TUDN App, ABC, TUDN USA, UniMás

Canada: TVA Sports, TSN5, TSN App, TSN1, TSN.ca

Mexico: ESPN2 Mexico, Star+

UK: FreeSports TV UK, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football, SKY GO Extra

Germany: DAZN, sportdigital

Portugal: Sport TV5, Sport TV Multiscreen

Italy: DAZN

Spain: DAZN