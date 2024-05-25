Porto will face Sporting CP for the 2023/2024 Taca de Portugal final. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Porto and Sporting CP will meet in the 2023/2024 Taca de Portugal final. For fans eager to witness the action unfold, various viewing options are available, whether through traditional television broadcasts or live streaming services accessible in your country.

The Taca de Portugal final undoubtedly promises excitement. There’s nothing quite like a derby to define a title, and both rivals are primed to compete for the crown. On one side, it will be the current Primeira Liga champions, Sporting CP, aiming for the double crown.

Of course, they understand that achieving this feat will require an exceptional performance, as their opponents are none other than Porto, a team that hasn’t had its best season in both the league and internationally. Nonetheless, they have showcased moments of brilliance throughout the season, and they are hopeful that the final will be no exception.

Porto vs Sporting CP: Kick-Off Time in Your Country

Argentina: 1:15 PM

Australia: 3:15 AM (May 27)

Canada: 12:15 PM

France: 6:15 PM

Germany: 6:15 PM

Indonesia: 12:15 AM (May 27)

Mexico: 10:15 AM

Nigeria: 5:15 PM

Portugal: 5:15 PM

South Africa: 6:15 PM

Spain: 6:15 PM

UK: 5:15 PM

USA: 12:15 PM (ET)

Francisco Evanilson of Porto – IMAGO / NurPhoto

Porto vs Sporting CP: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Your Country

Argentina: Star+ Argentina

Australia: RTPi

Canada: RTPi

France: RTPi

Germany: RTPi

Indonesia: TVRI Video

Mexico: Star+ Mexico

Nigeria: Sporty TV, StarTimes App, Startimes Sports Life

Portugal: RTP 1, RTP Africa, RTP Play

South Africa: Startimes Sports Life, Sporty TV, RTPi, StarTimes App

Spain: RTPi

United Kingdom: RTPi

USA: Fubo (free trial), RTPi