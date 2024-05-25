Porto and Sporting CP will meet in the 2023/2024 Taca de Portugal final. For fans eager to witness the action unfold, various viewing options are available, whether through traditional television broadcasts or live streaming services accessible in your country.
[Watch Porto vs Sporting CP live for FREE in the USA on Fubo]
The Taca de Portugal final undoubtedly promises excitement. There’s nothing quite like a derby to define a title, and both rivals are primed to compete for the crown. On one side, it will be the current Primeira Liga champions, Sporting CP, aiming for the double crown.
Of course, they understand that achieving this feat will require an exceptional performance, as their opponents are none other than Porto, a team that hasn’t had its best season in both the league and internationally. Nonetheless, they have showcased moments of brilliance throughout the season, and they are hopeful that the final will be no exception.
Porto vs Sporting CP: Kick-Off Time in Your Country
Argentina: 1:15 PM
Australia: 3:15 AM (May 27)
Canada: 12:15 PM
France: 6:15 PM
Germany: 6:15 PM
Indonesia: 12:15 AM (May 27)
Mexico: 10:15 AM
Nigeria: 5:15 PM
Portugal: 5:15 PM
South Africa: 6:15 PM
Spain: 6:15 PM
UK: 5:15 PM
USA: 12:15 PM (ET)
Porto vs Sporting CP: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Your Country
Source: Livesoccertv.com
Argentina: Star+ Argentina
Australia: RTPi
Canada: RTPi
France: RTPi
Germany: RTPi
Indonesia: TVRI Video
Mexico: Star+ Mexico
Nigeria: Sporty TV, StarTimes App, Startimes Sports Life
Portugal: RTP 1, RTP Africa, RTP Play
South Africa: Startimes Sports Life, Sporty TV, RTPi, StarTimes App
Spain: RTPi
United Kingdom: RTPi
USA: Fubo (free trial), RTPi