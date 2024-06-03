Portugal play against Finland in a 2024 international friendly game. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it in your country.

Portugal vs Finland: Where and how to watch live 2024 international friendly game

In a 2024 international friendly fixture, Portugal square off against Finland. Explore this detailed preview of the match, revealing its venue and presenting a variety of viewing options customized to your preferences. Whether through conventional television broadcasts or live streaming services available in your country.

[Watch Portugal vs Finland live for FREE in the USA on Fubo]

The countdown to Euro 2024 begins as European teams prepare for the continent’s second most prestigious national team competition. Portugal, among the qualified nations, stands as a top contender to progress to the tournament’s latter stages. As Cristiano Ronaldo potentially approaches his final significant international tournament, the Portuguese team is primed to leave no detail overlooked in their preparations, aiming for excellence.

Meanwhile, their upcoming opponents, Finland, may have fallen short of Euro 2024 qualification, but they embrace the chance to face a formidable adversary, honing their abilities ahead of the World Cup qualifiers.

Portugal vs Finland: Kick-Off Time in your country

Argentina: 3:45 PM

Australia: 4:45 AM (June 5)

Bangladesh: 12:45 AM (June 5)

Canada: 2:45 PM

Finland: 9:45 PM

France: 8:45 PM

Germany: 8:45 PM

Ireland: 7:45 PM

Italy: 8:45 PM

Malaysia: 2:45 AM (June 5)

Mexico: 12:45 PM

Portugal: 7:45 PM

UAE: 10:45 PM

UK: 7:45 PM

USA: 2:45 PM (ET)

Teemu Pukki of Finland – IMAGO / Colorsport

Portugal vs Finland: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: Star+ Argentina

Australia: Optus Sport

Canada: DAZN Canada

Finland: Elisa Viihde Viaplay, V Sport Football, YLE TV2

France: Molotov, Free, L’Équipe Live Foot, L’Equipe

Germany: DAZN Deutschland, DAZN2 Germany

Ireland: Premier Sports Player

Italy: SKY Go Italia, NOW TV, Sky Sport Uno

Malaysia: Astro Go, sooka, Astro SuperSport 3

Mexico: Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, RTP Play, Sport TV1, RTP 1

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT ALL, beIN Sports HD 2

United Kingdom: Premier Sports Player

USA: Fubo (free trial), Fox Sports