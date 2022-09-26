Portugal will host Spain for the Matchday 6 game of the 2022/2023 UEFA Nations League group A2. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

For the Matchday 6 game of the 2022/2023 UEFA Nations League group A2, Portugal will receive Spain. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In the United States, you can enjoy this game on FuboTV (free trial).

It will undoubtedly be the most interesting duel in this Group 2 of League A. The two strongest teams face each other looking to define who will stay with the first place. Portugal have the advantage since after their 4-0 victory against the Czech Republic they reached 10 points, 2 more than the Spanish, so the tie is enough for them to obtain 1st place.

Spain has it a little more complicated. Until Matchday 5 they were the leaders of group 2, but the surprise defeat against Switzerland (the first of the Swiss on Spanish soil) by 2-1, allowed the Portuguese to surpass them. Now they need to win against a difficult team, which is having very good performances and as visitors.

Portugal vs Spain: Kick-Off Time

Portugal will play against Spain for the Matchday 6 of the 2022/2023 UEFA Nations League group A2 this Tuesday, September 27 at the Municipal Stadium of Braga in Braga, Portugal.

Australia: 3:45 AM (September 28)

Barbados: 2:45 PM

Belize: 12:45 PM

Botswana: 8:45 PM

Brazil: 3:45 PM

Burundi: 8:45 PM

Cameroon: 9:45 PM

Canada: 2:45 PM

Eswatini: 8:45 PM

Ethiopia: 9:45 PM

France: 8:45 PM

Gambia: 6:45 PM

Germany: 8:45 PM

Ghana: 6:45 PM

Guyana: 2:45 PM

India: 12:15 AM (September 28)

Ireland: 7:45 PM

Italy: 8:45 PM

Jamaica: 1:45 PM

Kenya: 9:45 PM

Lesotho: 8:45 PM

Liberia: 6:45 PM

Malawi: 8:45 PM

Malta: 8:45 PM

Mauritius: 8:45 PM

Mexico: 1:45 PM

Namibia: 8:45 PM

Netherlands: 8:45 PM

Nigeria: 7:45 PM

Pakistan: 11:45 PM

Philippines: 2:45 AM (September 28)

Portugal: 7:45 PM

Rwanda: 8:45 PM

Sierra Leone: 6:45 PM

Singapore: 2:45 AM (September 28)

Solomon Islands: 5:45 AM (September 28)

South Africa: 8:45 PM

South Sudan: 8:45 PM

Spain: 8:45 PM

Sri Lanka: 12:15 AM (September 28)

Sudan: 8:45 PM

Tanzania: 9:45 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 2:45 PM

Uganda: 9:45 PM

UK: 7:45 PM

United States: 2:45 PM (ET)

Zambia: 7:45 PM

Zimbabwe: 7:45 PM

Portugal vs Spain: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Australia: Optus Sport

Bahamas: csport.tv

Barbados: csport.tv

Belize: ESPN North

Botswana: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Brazil: Star+

Brunei: Astro Go

Burundi: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Cameroon: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football, Supersport Grandstand ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Canada: DAZN, Fubo Sports Network

Ethiopia: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football

France: L'Equipe Web

Gambia: DStv Now, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football

Germany: DAZN, DAZN1

Ghana: SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2

International: UEFA.tv

Ireland: Virgin Media Two, Virgin TV Go

Italy: Italia 1, SKY Go Italia, Mediaset Infinity, Sky Sport Action, NOW TV, Sky Sport Uno

Jamaica: csport.tv

Kenya: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, Supersport Grandstand ROA

Lesotho: SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, Supersport Grandstand ROA

Liberia: SuperSport MaXimo 2, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now

Malawi: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Malaysia: Astro Go, Astro SuperSport 3

Mauritius: SuperSport Premier League ROA, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Mexico: Sky HD, Blue to Go Video Everywhere

Namibia: Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Netherlands: Ziggo Sports Football

New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand, Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports

Nigeria: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football

Portugal: RTP Play, Sport TV Multiscreen, Match Player, RTP 1, Sport TV1

Rwanda: Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football

Sierra Leone: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Premier League ROA, Supersport Grandstand ROA, DStv Now

Solomon Islands: Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports

South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League, Supersport Grandstand

South Sudan: DStv Now

Spain: RTVE.es, fuboTV Spain, TVE La 1

Sudan: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now, Supersport Grandstand ROA

Eswatini: Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now

Tanzania: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football

Trinidad and Tobago: csport.tv

Uganda: DStv Now, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football

United Kingdom: BoxNation

USA: FuboTV (free trial), ViX, VIX+

Zambia: Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football

Zimbabwe: DStv Now, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football

