Predicted lineups for Philadelphia Union vs Inter Miami today in 2026 MLS Matchday 21

Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami visit Philadelphia Union at Subaru Park on Matchday 21 tonight, looking for a win that will keep them in contention in MLS.

With Lionel Messi expected to be in the starting lineup, Inter Miami will look to bounce back from a tough defeat to Nashville SC. In that context, the Herons will be seeking a win against Philadelphia Union on Matchday 21 to remain in contention at the top of the MLS standings.

Subaru Park will host this highly anticipated matchup, which will pit the second-place team against the hosts, who currently sit 13th in the Eastern Conference. Guillermo Hoyos’ side has a great opportunity to bounce back.

The Union’s situation is completely different from that of their upcoming opponents. With just 19 points collected over 19 matches, interim head coach Ryan Richter’s side is fighting to climb out of the bottom of the standings.

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Inter Miami’s potential starting XI

Inter Miami must win if they want to stay in contention for first place. Following their heavy away 4-1 defeat to Nashville SC, a team widely regarded as the best in MLS, the gap between the two teams has grown to five points.

Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF is challenged by Elias Saad #11 of Nashville SC.

This is the lineup Hoyos is expected to field: Rocco Rios Novo; Ian Fray, Gonzalo Lujan, Noah Allen or Maximiliano Falcon, Sergio Reguilon; Yannick Bright, Rodrigo de Paul, Casemiro, Telasco Segovia; Lionel Messi (C), Luis Suarez.

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Philadelphia Union’s predicted starting XI

With the aim of securing a home win that would provide some much-needed breathing room at this stage of the season, these are the 11 players the Union are expected to field against the Herons.

Andre Blake; Frankie Westfield, Neil Pierre, Nathan Harriel, Kai Wagner; Cavan Sullivan, Jovan Lukić, Danley Jean Jacques, Indiana Vassilev; Milan Iloski, Bruno Damiani.

Two top scorers on the field

Although FC Dallas striker Petar Musa is currently the MLS leading scorer with 14 goals, two players in this matchup are close behind. Lionel Messi has scored 12 goals, while Milan Iloski has found the net 10 times so far.