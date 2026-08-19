Is Lionel Messi playing today for Inter Miami vs Philadelphia Union in 2026 MLS Matchday 21?

Inter Miami is determined to defend its MLS Cup title this season, and the central cornerstone of that championship push remains Lionel Messi, whose potential appearance against the Philadelphia Union has fans buzzing in anticipation.

Navigating personal tragedy while staying focused on the pitch is a burden many professional athletes are forced to carry. Lionel Messi is currently enduring one of the most difficult stretches of his life, but after suiting up for Inter Miami in a recent loss to Nashville, his status for tonight’s matchup against the Philadelphia Union has supporters monitoring the situation closely.

Lionel Messi is expected to play tonight as Inter Miami takes on the Philadelphia Union in 2026 MLS Matchday 21 action. Despite the heartbreaking passing of his father a couple of weeks ago, the Argentine icon continues to demonstrate his remarkable professionalism, and fans packed into Subaru Park are set to see him take the field.

In fact, Messi was spotted smiling in photos taken prior to the team’s departure for Philadelphia, a encouraging sign of his commitment, even as fans express concern over his well-being following his family loss.

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The Argentine star will be looking to bounce back after a frustrating outing against Nashville, where he uncharacteristically missed a penalty kick, his third consecutive failed attempt from the spot, drawing instant comparisons to rival Cristiano Ronaldo’s recent penalty struggles.

Rumbo a Philadelphia ✈️🌆 pic.twitter.com/BOghBwBgHn — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) August 18, 2026

Predicted lineups for Inter Miami vs. Philadelphia Union

While fans eagerly anticipate Messi’s presence on the pitch, Inter Miami supporters are also hoping to see Luis Suarez in the starting XI tonight. On the other side, Philadelphia faithful are eager to see star defender Kai Wagner in action; both Wagner and Suarez are projected to start alongside Messi in tonight’s Philadelphia vs. Miami clash.

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However, Inter Miami will be shorthanded, as both Rodrigo De Paul and Tadeo Allende have been ruled out. Messi’s national team teammate De Paul will serve a one-match suspension, while Allende remains sidelined with a knee injury.

With anticipation building for Messi’s appearance and Miami’s push to climb the MLS standings, Inter Miami and the Philadelphia Union are set to kick off in a slate that features simultaneous matchups like New York Red Bulls vs. Nashville SC and Orlando City vs. Chicago Fire.