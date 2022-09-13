The Premier League is one of the best competitions around the world. As the reflectors are above this tournament, one Big Six team considers it is mandatory to use this attention and play an All-Star Game between North and South clubs to earn more money.

In the soccer universe, the Premier League is, for most of the fans, the best tournament. Now, one Big Six team is trying to potentiate its power and grab more attention by proposing an All-Star Game between North and South clubs.

Despite its relevance, some people think that the Premier League has more space to grow and become an even more dominant competition. The Big Six teams are trying to get more attention from the rest of the world and there is now a new proposal to help with this situation.

The Premier League has proved recently that every single team, even the ones that are not part of the Big Six, can compete with anyone. But the top clubs want to create a tougher tournament and give the less favoured the opportunity to grow.

Chelsea's owner Todd Boehly proposes an All-Star Game in the Premier League

Todd Boehly just arrived to the Premier League and the Chelseaowner wants to change things as soon as possible. Now, the American businessman has proposed an All-Star Game to increase the interest in the tournament.

“Ultimately I hope the Premier League takes a little bit of a lesson from American sports,” said Todd Boehly at the SALT New York Conference. “People are talking about more money for the pyramid, in the MLB All-Star game this year we made 200 million dollars from a Monday and a Tuesday. So we’re thinking we could do a North versus South All-Star game for the Premier League, for whatever the pyramid needed quite easily.”

One of the main problems in the Premier League's schedule is the big amount of matches that the teams have each year. Now, a possible All-Star Game could increase this workload even more for the players.