With the summer break coming to an end, world soccer is in for a treat as the Premier League is back for the 2022-2023 season. Here, find out how much money the English champions receive at the end of the campaign.

The wait is over. A new season of the Premier League is upon us as the 2022-23 campaign gets underway this weekend. On Friday, August 5, London rivals Crystal Palace and Arsenal kick off the new tournament when they clash at Selhurst Park.

The English top-flight always brings us a number of teams to watch, and this campaign won't be the exception. While many will probably keep an eye on reigning champions Manchester City and title contenders Liverpool again, the rest of the Big Six will also draw much of our attention.

One of the reasons that makes this league so attractive for fans around the world is the money each team receives every season. It is not a secret that this is the most lucrative league in Europe, but many may wonder how much do the champions get. Let's break it down here.

Premier League prize money 2022-23

The Premier League rewards its teams like no other domestic competition in the continent. Half of the TV broadcasting rights are shared equally, while a quarter is split according to facility (how many times a team was aired on national TV) and another quarter is the prize money (or merit payment), which is divided based on league position.

Naturally, those who finish higher get a larger slice of the pie, which is why the champion receives the biggest paycheck. Though the Premier League hasn't made prize money public for a long time, it has been estimated in previous years.

Soccer finance expert Kieran Maguire broke down the numbers last year, saying that Manchester City bagged £161.3m in their successful 2021-22 campaign. According to The Mirror, the broadcast money will increase from nearly £2.5bn last term, so the 2022-23 Premier League champions would make even more than £160 million.