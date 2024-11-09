Inter Miami out of MLS Cup Playoffs: How many titles has Messi won in the US compared to Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia?

Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami saw their MLS Cup run come to an end in the playoffs. But how does Messi’s title count in the U.S. compare to Cristiano Ronaldo’s in Saudi Arabia?

Lionel Messi and Inter Miami couldn’t overcome Atlanta United, falling 3-2 in the playoffs, which ended their MLS Cup journey and Messi’s shot at adding to his U.S. trophy collection. So, with Inter Miami’s season over, how many titles has Messi secured in the U.S. compared to Cristiano Ronaldo’s tally in Saudi Arabia?

Since joining Inter Miami in July 2023, Messi has claimed two titles: the Leagues Cup in August 2023, where Miami defeated Nashville in a nail-biting 10-9 penalty shootout, and the MLS Supporters‘ Shield in October 2024, awarded to the team with the most points in the regular season.

Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo has found more limited success in Saudi Arabia with Al Nassr. His only victory came in the Arab Club Champions Cup, where he scored a brace against Al Hilal. However, this title isn’t officially recognized by the AFC or FIFA.

Advertisement

Advertisement

With Inter Miami’s elimination, Messi finishes 2024 with just one major club title, while Ronaldo surprisingly closes the year without adding an official trophy to his collection, though Al Nassr remains in contention for both the AFC Champions League and the Saudi Pro League, which will conclude in 2025.

Advertisement

Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami reacts against Atlanta United during the first half of the Audi 2024 MLS Cup playoffs. Megan Briggs/Getty Images

Advertisement

Missed opportunities for Messi and Ronaldo

Despite few trophies for both stars in their new clubs, Messi and Ronaldo had multiple chances to capture titles. Ronaldo has been a runner-up in four tournaments with Al Nassr: the Saudi Super Cup, the King’s Cup, and twice in the Saudi Pro League.

Advertisement

see also Lionel Messi scores header for Inter Miami: How many does he need to tie Cristiano Ronaldo?

On the other hand, Messi’s Inter Miami fell short in the CONCACAF Champions Cup, getting knocked out in the quarterfinals by Monterrey of Mexico. Then, in August, they exited the Leagues Cup in the round of 16 after a 3-2 loss to the Columbus Crew.

What’s next for Messi and Ronaldo?

With his club season wrapped, Messi’s next appearances will be with Argentina for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, facing Paraguay away on Thursday, December 14, and then hosting Peru in Buenos Aires on Tuesday, December 19.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Cristiano Ronaldo, meanwhile, will continue his campaign with Al Nassr in the Saudi Pro League, with their next matchup on November 22 against Al Qadsiah, followed by a game against Al-Gharafa SC on November 25 in the AFC Champions League.