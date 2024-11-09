When will Lionel Messi play again after Inter Miami's early MLS Playoff exit?

Inter Miami’s 2024 campaign came to an unexpected end with a first-round elimination in the MLS Playoffs. Despite the early exit, Lionel Messi still has crucial matches ahead.

Inter Miami entered the MLS Playoffs with high hopes of reaching the Eastern Conference semifinals for the first time in their history. Having dominated the 2024 Major League Soccer regular season, winning the Supporters’ Shield and dazzling fans with their superb play, the Herons were considered favorites. However, Atlanta United found a way to disrupt their rhythm and pulled off an upset.

After a 2-1 victory in the first game of the series at Chase Stadium, Inter Miami faltered in Georgia, conceding a 2-1 loss in stoppage time. This set up a decisive third match in Miami on Saturday, where Atlanta United delivered another blow, winning 3-2 to advance to the MLS semifinals.

Inter Miami’s unexpected elimination in the Eastern Conference Playoffs leaves the team with no remaining competitions in 2024, ending their season earlier than anticipated. However, Lionel Messi still has two crucial matches left this year with the Argentina national team.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The 37-year-old superstar will quickly head to South America to join Lionel Scaloni’s training camp. Argentina have two key matches lined up in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers: On Thursday, November 14, they will visit Paraguay at the Defensores del Chaco Stadium in Asuncion, and on Tuesday, November 19, they will host Peru at La Bombonera in Buenos Aires.

Advertisement

Lionel Messi of Argentina looks on during the match against Bolivia for 2026 World Cup Qualifiers.

Advertisement

Argentina’s road to the World Cup

Argentina stand as the sole leaders of the South American World Cup qualification standings, boasting an impressive 22 points, maintaining a commanding position. They lead seventh-place Bolivia, who occupy the playoff zone, by 10 points and are 11 points ahead of Venezuela, who sit outside playoff contention.

Advertisement

With strong results during this international break, Lionel Messi and his team could edge even closer to securing their spot in the 2026 FIFA World Cup. While this would be fantastic news for Argentina, Messi has yet to confirm if he will participate in the tournament, as he will be 39 years old when it takes place.

see also Paraguay enforce anti-Messi measures ahead of World Cup Qualifier against Argentina

What’s next for Inter Miami?

With their elimination from all 2024 competitions, Inter Miami have no immediate goals for the remainder of the year. They may choose to replicate last year’s post-season schedule, which included a friendly against New York City FC after their MLS campaign ended.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Looking forward to 2025, Inter Miami face several major challenges. Beyond competing in the MLS regular season, the Herons will participate in the CONCACAF Champions Cup, testing their mettle on the international stage. However, their marquee event will be the Club World Cup, held during the summer in the United States. The tournament will see Inter Miami compete against some of the world’s most elite teams, including Manchester City, Real Madrid, and Paris Saint-Germain.

The MLS semifinals

After their victory over Inter Miami, Atlanta United will meet Orlando City in the semifinals. The other Eastern Conference semifinal features a highly anticipated city derby between the New York Red Bulls and New York City FC.

Advertisement

In the Western Conference, Los Angeles Football Club will take on the Seattle Sounders, while the Los Angeles Galaxy face Minnesota United FC. These matchups promise to deliver thrilling action as the race to the MLS Cup intensifies.