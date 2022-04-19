The battle for the Premier League crown is intensifying as Liverpool and Manchester City are very close to each other in the 2021-22 season standings. Check out here what the table looks like and what they need to do to win the title.

The 2021-22 Premier League is reaching its crucial stages as the race for the championship is heating up. With Chelsea many points behind, it looks like it will be a two-team battle as the difference between Liverpool and Manchester City is really tight. Catch up on all the live games you missed with The Highlights App.

Just like in the past few years, Jurgen Klopp's men and Pep Guardiola's side are taking the spotlight in the final weeks of an intense season of English top-flight action, but only one of them will claim the ultimate glory.

As the season finale looms around, world soccer is in for a treat as things are still wide open and some dramatic final weeks could be upon us. Check out here the Premier League table and what do Liverpool and Man City need to win the title.

2021-22 Premier League standings: What do Liverpool and Man City need to secure the title?

Following a commanding 4-0 victory over lifelong rivals Manchester United, Liverpool have leapfrogged Manchester City to see themselves atop the 2021-22 Premier League standings with 76 points.

The Citizens, however, are just two points behind and have one game in hand, which is why they still depend on themselves to retain the domestic trophy. The definition could wait until the final matchday, as long as both teams continue to win their respective games.

Manchester City schedule: Next Premier League games

April 20 vs. Brighton (Home)

April 23 vs. Watford (Home)

April 30 vs. Leeds (Away)

May 8 vs. Newcastle (H)

May 15 vs. West Ham (A)

May 22 vs. Aston Villa (H)

*Date TBD: vs. Wolves (A)

Liverpool schedule: How many Premier League games do they have left this season?