The Neymar and PSG marriage looks like it is coming to an end, and yet another big-name player looks on the outs in Paris, after a lot of hope and little fulfilled expectations. This time it is Neymar, who arrived at PSG in 2017 after four successful seasons at Barcelona.

The story of Neymar at PSG is one of injuries mixed in with shining performances, but ultimately Neymar’s injury history kept him out of crucial matches for PSG in the Champions League. There have also been reports of just how committed Neymar is to the PSG cause at this point.

It has been reported in France and in Brazil that neither side are truly happy with the other, and things have deteriorated between the parties over the last two seasons. Now according to Kaveh Solhekol, PSG is ready to sell Neymar but at their price.

PSG’s transfer fee for Neymar

Kaveh Solhekol indicates that PSG want between $65- $98 million for Neymar, who has two more seasons on his current deal and is reported to be on the radar of the City Football Group with a possible destination in Major League Soccer for New York City FC.

While MLS is paying higher transfer fees on players the league has yet to spend nowhere near $50 million in transfer fee on a player, but Neymar is a worldwide name and if the cards fall properly it is not farfetched to sign the 31-year-old.

Recently Neymar stated he was still committed to doing well for Brazil and at club level and expected to play at PSG this season, but things have changed in the last 24 hours as the parties seem more distant than united.

For PSG it is a long line of disgruntled players who have left the club unhappy with the board, notable cases in the past include Lionel Messi, Zlatan Ibrahimović, now Neymar and the ridiculous situation between PSG and Kylian Mbappé who could leave as well.