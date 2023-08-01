A major soccer powerhouse is preparing an ambitious plan to take Neymar away from PSG. The star player has a contract with the Ligue 1 club until July 2025, and in the upcoming season, he will enter the final year of his deal.

Sources report that Neymar’s goal for the current European soccer season is to become the best player in the world. This information comes from the French media. According to them, the Brazilian will be counting on the help of Luis Enrique, the new coach of PSG, to attempt this feat, which would be unprecedented in his career.

Neymar’s contract with PSG runs until July 2025. The star winger has one of the highest salaries in European soccer, earning around $60 million per season. PSG is still open to selling him, but the possible departure of Kylian Mbappe changes the club’s plans.

Saudi fund devises a plan to take Neymar from PSG

The Saudi fund is reportedly devising a plan to take Neymar away from PSG at the end of the current season, targeting the 2024/25 season. The club interested in Neymar has not been revealed, but it could be Al Hilal, which has already shown interest in him in recent months.

In addition to Neymar, the Saudi fund is also eyeing four other elite soccer players: Mohamed Salah from Liverpool, their main target; Luka Modric from Real Madrid; and Kevin De Bruyne from Manchester City. The idea is to sign all these stars to strengthen the Saudi Pro League in the near future.