PSG could ‘steal’ another key piece from FC Barcelona. After six years since paying Neymar’s release clause, the French club now aims to do the same with another player from Xavi’s side this summer.

There’s a new rivalry emerging in European soccer. PSG has been acquiring several players from Barcelona recently, including two top stars like Neymar and Lionel Messi. Although they both decided to join the French side, the Spanish club is not very comfortable with these moves.

Now, Paris Saint-Germain is set to do it again. With Luis Enrique, former Barcelona coach, leading the team, he has reportedly asked the team’s front office to add a player of the Blaugranas for the upcoming season.

Report: PSG set to pay the release clause of a key player from FC Barcelona

PSG is poised to become FC Barcelona’s biggest enemy. In 2017, the French club paid a $242 million clause to acquire Neymar Jr., who was one of the best players on the Spanish team at the time.

That decision was seen as a highly aggressive move by PSG, and Barcelona fans began to develop a negative sentiment towards the French club. Six years later, that emotion is about to resurface once more.

With the 2022 summer transfer window open, PSG is looking to strengthen its offense. Consequently, the French club has set its sights on Ousmane Dembele, and since Barcelona is unwilling to negotiate, PSG has decided to resort to the same tactic they employed with Neymar.

As per Fabrizio Romano, PSG is ready to trigger the $55 million release clause for Dembele. Barcelona is keen on retaining the player, and that’s why the French side is resorting to this method of acquisition.

It appears that Dembele has already made up his mind to join PSG, primarily enticed by the lucrative contract they have offered him. According to reports, if this transfer goes through, Barcelona might request UEFA to scrutinize PSG’s adherence to the Financial Fair Play Regulations.