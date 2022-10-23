PSG and Maccabi Haifa will clash off at Parc Des Princes in the fifth matchday of Group H of the 2022-23 UEFA Europa League. Find out here when, where, at what time and how to watch or live stream this UCL game in the US.

Maccabi Haifa will travel to Paris, France to face Paris Saint-Germain at Parc Des Princes on Matchday 5 of the 2022-23 UEFA Champions League League Group H. Here you will find out when and how to watch or live stream this Champions League Group Stage soccer match in the US. You can watch it live on Paramount+ in the United States.

This will be their fourth overall meeting. Surprisingly, both Paris Saint-Germain and Maccabi Haifa have celebrated a win on one occasion so far. The remaining match ended in a draw.

Their most recent game was played on September 14, 2022, when the game ended in a 1-3 PSG victory in their first Group Stage duel. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time this year in the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League campaign.

PSG vs Maccabi Haifa: Date

The 2022-23 UEFA Champions League Group H Matchday 5 game between PSG and Maccabi Haifa will be played on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at Parc Des Princes in Paris.

PSG vs Maccabi Haifa: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch PSG vs Maccabi Haifa in UEFA Champions League 2022-23

The match to be played between PSG and Maccabi Haifa on the fifth matchday of the UEFA Champions League 2022/23 Group Stage, will be broadcast on Paramount+ in the United States. Another option is VIX+.