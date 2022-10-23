PSG will host Maccabi Haifa for Matchday 5 of the 2022-2023 UEFA Champions League group stage at the Parc des Princes. Here, take a look at the probable lineups for this game.

PSG will host Maccabi Haifa at the Parc des Princes Stadium for Matchday 5 of the 2022-2023 UEFA Champions League on Wednesday, October 26. The Parisien will have to pick up the win to clinch their spot at the Round of 16 stage. Check out, here the probable lineups for this huge matchup. If you are in the US, tune in to Paramount+ (Free trial) to watch it.

Despite PSG have a clear dominance in the French League, this doesn't transfer to the Champions League tournament. So much so that there's two matchdays left and the team managed by Christophe Galtier hasn't yet clinched the first spot of Group H. So, this will be a must-win game to PSG.

On the other side, Maccabi Haifa have two matchdays left to avoid complete elimination from both European tournaments for the current season. With a good performance in the Israel Premier League lately, the team managed by Barak Bakhar could steal the show at the Parc des Princes.

PSG Probable Lineup

PSG's coach Christophe Galtier will have available Lionel Messi in the roster, as the Argentine was injured for their matchup against Benfica at home. As well as Sergio Ramos, who hasn't played many minutes, but he still has some leverage on his side.

PSG probable starting XI: Gianluigi Donnarumma, Juan Bernat, Marquinhos Correa, Sergio Ramos; Nuno Mendes, Marco Verratti, Victor 'Vitinha' Ferreira, Achraf Hakimi; Neymar Jr, Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi.

Maccabi Haifa Probable Lineup

Despite Maccabi Haifa have all the odds against them to win this game, coach Barak Bakhart has set up his mind to start this matchup with his stellar starting eleven. That's why the last game's lineup will show up to the Parc des Princes since the very beginning of the game.

Maccabi Haifa probable starting XI: Josh Cohen, Daniel Sundgren, Dylan Batubinsika, Sean Goldberg, Pierre Cornud; Tjaronn Chery, Neta Lavi, Mohammad Abu Fani; Omer Atzili, Frantzdy Pierrot, and Dean David.

