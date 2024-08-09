The Trophee des Champions was scheduled to be played on August 8 in China, but was finally postponed and has not yet been confirmed.

The highly anticipated 2024 Trophée des Champions, originally set to be played on August 8 in Beijing, China, has been postponed, leaving fans and teams in limbo. The match, which was to feature French champions Paris Saint–Germainand Coupe de France runners-up Monaco, has yet to be rescheduled.

The Ligue de Football Professionnel (LFP), which oversees France’s top two soccer divisions, has remained tight-lipped about the reasons behind the decision. However, French media outlet L’Équipe has reported “administrative problems” with Chinese authorities, though specifics were not provided.

This match was intended to be a centerpiece in the celebration of the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations between France and China. The event was initially agreed upon during Chinese President Xi Jinping’s state visit to France in May 2024.

PSG has a strong history in the Trophée des Champions when hosted in China, having won three times: in 2014 against Guingamp in Beijing (2-0) and twice in Shenzhen, in 2018 against Monaco (4-0) and in 2019 against Rennes (2-1).

Team of Paris Saint-Germain celebrates the victory with the trophy during the 2019 Trophee des Champions between Paris saint-Germain and Stade Rennais FC. Lintao Zhang/Getty Images

Where will the 2024 Trophee des Champions be played?

With the Beijing match off the table, the African continent has emerged as a potential host. Reports suggest that Côte d’Ivoire is keen on holding the match at the Stade Olympique d’Ebimpe, while the Democratic Republic of Congo is vying for the event to take place at the Pentecost Martyrs Stadium in Kinshasa.

The LFP has yet to issue a statement confirming the new location or date for the match. In addition, according to L’Équipe, Vincent Labrune, president of the LFP, hinted that the 2025 Trophée des Champions could also be held in Africa, possibly in the Democratic Republic of Congo, with a new format featuring a Final Four competition.

For now, the future of the 2024 Trophée des Champions remains uncertain, with fans eagerly awaiting further announcements.