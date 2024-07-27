To replace Mbappe, PSG has already identified a candidate, and they are in direct competition with Barcelona for his signature.

The European summer transfer market remains bustling, with major clubs rapidly making moves to strengthen their squads in pursuit of a successful season. With notable football stars making headlines recently, top clubs are prepared to pay top dollar to enhance their rosters.

Such is the case with Paris Saint-Germain, which recently saw its star player, Kylian Mbappe, leave for another giant, Real Madrid. In response, the Parisian management acted swiftly and has already identified their target to become the new marquee player.

The player in question is none other than Nico Williams, the young star from Athletic Bilbao and recent European champion with the Spanish national team. Although a formal offer from the French club has not yet been disclosed, according to Diario AS, all indications are that the Spanish sensation is the primary target.

Currently, the biggest competition for PSG is FC Barcelona, which has expressed strong interest in signing Nico Williams. Barcelona aims to bolster their attack by adding Williams to their lineup alongside Lamine Yamal and Robert Lewandowski.

Nico Williams of Athletic Bilbao celebrates scoring the 2nd goal during the Copa del Rey Semifinal match between Athletic Club Bilbao and Atletico de Madrid at San Mames Stadium on February 29, 2024 in Bilbao, Spain.

These are crucial hours for Nico Williams’ future, and all signs point to him moving to a major European club. Any team looking to secure his services will need to meet his release clause of €58 million to acquire the young star from Athletic Club de Bilbao.

Stay in Spain or move to France: Nico Williams’ big decision

From the outset, FC Barcelona has shown keen interest in the Spanish winger. German coach Hansi Flick has instructed the club’s management not to consider any other reinforcements until Williams’ situation is resolved. According to Fabrizio Romano on X (formerly Twitter), Barcelona’s top priority is securing Williams. Once his situation is settled, the club will shift its focus to alternatives such as Dani Olmo and João Cancelo.

Williams and his friendship with Yamal

The standout forward of the moment, Nico Williams, is the prized gem that Europe’s top clubs are eager to sign. As his future remains undecided, Williams is enjoying a vacation with his close friend, Lamine Yamal. This connection could hint at a potential move to FC Barcelona. However, PSG is prepared to offer him double the salary he would earn at the Catalan club and continues to push hard to bring Williams into their ranks.