The curtains have closed on the 2023/2024 edition of the Coupe de France, marking the conclusion of an exhilarating journey. To provide you with comprehensive insights into this captivating finale, we delve into the details of the prize money bestowed upon the worthy champions.

The 2023/2024 edition of the Coupe de France will crown a new champion this weekend, promising an intense finale between two formidable teams of the season. On one side stands Paris Saint-Germain, vying for their second domestic title after clinching the Ligue 1 championship.

Facing them are Lyon, who, despite a lackluster performance in Ligue 1, in which they were not even able to qualify for an international tournament (they were 2 points below Nice, last qualified), aim to spring a surprise in the Coupe de France.

The prize for the champions

While both teams undoubtedly aspire to claim the title, irrespective of the prize money, it’s worth noting that the runners-up in the tournament are guaranteed a prize of €838,000 (approximately $906,992).

Conversely, the victorious team will receive a significantly larger sum. The total prize amount for the winners stands at €1,238,000, which equates to almost $1,340,000.