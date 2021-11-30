PSG play against PSG at the Matchweek 16 for the 2021/2022 Ligue 1. Check all the exclusive details about the potential lineups from both teams for this interesting game.

PSG and Nice meet in a game for the Matchweek 16 of the 2021/2022 Ligue 1. This game will take place at Le Parc des Princes in Paris on December 1, 2021 at 3:00 PM (ET). Ready to get three more points at home. Here is all the detailed information about this Ligue 1 potential lineups.

PSG are dominating the Ligue 1 table with 40 points, and the second best of the table (Rennes) is unlikely to steal their first spot. The last two games were victories for PSG against Nantes 3-1 and the most recent against Saint-Etienne 3-1.

Nice are in the third spot of the table with 8-3-4 and 27 points, far from the first spot, but among the first three spots of the table which ensures them to play in the UEFA Champions League next season. The team lost a recent game against Metz at home 1-0, but before that loss they won 2-1 on the road against Clermont Foot.

PSG probable lineup

PSG have most of their players healthy for this game against Nice, but the only bad news is Neymar. A couple of days ago he injured his ankle and it is likely that he will be back in 8 weeks.

Mauricio Pochettino, PSG's head coach, said he expects a quick return from Neymar, but the club offered an official report on the player's situation indicating that Neymar will be out of action for 6 to 8 weeks.

This is the likely PSG’s lineup for this game: Donnarumma (GK), Hakimi (DF), Marquinhos (DF-MF), Diallo (DF), Bernat (DF), Gueye (MF), Pereira (MF), Paredes (MF), Di Maria (FW), Messi (FW), Mbappe (FW).

Nice probable lineup

Nice are in a good position on the table thanks to the fact that they have a squad with players capable of scoring against any team. Amine Gouiri is Nice's top scorer with 8 goals and 4 assists this season, and Andy Delort is the second top scorer with 5 goals.

This will be Nice's first game against PSG this season, the next game will be at home on March 6, 2022. The home team, Nice, have not won at home against PSG since 2017 during the regular season of Ligue 1.

This is the likely Nice’s lineup for this game: Benitez (GK), Lotomba (DF), Todibo (DF), Dante (DF), Bard (DF), Stengs (MF), Lemina (MF), Thuram (MF), Gouiri (FW), Delort (FW), Dolberg (FW).

