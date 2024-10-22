PSG vs PSV: Where to watch and live stream 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League

PSG face PSV in a League stage Matchday 3 clash of the 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League. Find here everything you need to know, including the match schedule, kickoff times, and streaming options available in your country.

After kicking off their Champions League campaign with a win against Girona, Paris Saint-Germain stumbled against Arsenal in Matchday 2, leaving them with just 3 points from 6. The French giants are well aware that they need to accumulate more points to secure a spot in the knockout stages.

Looking ahead, PSG are eager to claim victory against PSV Eindhoven, who have struggled to find their footing, earning only 1 point from their first two matches. The Dutch side knows the stakes are high and will be pushing for a crucial three points, even as they head into this matchup as underdogs against a talented PSG squad.

PSG vs PSV: Kick-Off Time in your country

Argentina: 4:00 PM

Australia: 5:00 AM (October 23)

Bangladesh: 3:00 AM (October 23)

Canada: 3:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

India: 12:30 AM (October 23)

Indonesia: 3:00 AM (October 23)

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Malaysia: 3:00 AM (October 23)

Mexico: 1:00 AM (October 23)

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

Nigeria: 8:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

South Africa: 9:00 PM

Spain: 9:00 PM

UAE: 11:00 PM

UK: 8:00 PM

USA: 3:00 PM (ET)

PSV player Luuk de Jong – IMAGO / Pro Shots

PSG vs PSV: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country

Argentina: Disney+ Argentina, Fox Sports 2 Argentina

Australia: Stan Sport

Bangladesh: tapmad, Sony LIV

Canada: DAZN Canada

France: myCANAL, Canal+ Foot, Canal+ Live 1

Germany: DAZN Germany

India: JioTV, Sony LIV

Indonesia: beIN Sports Connect Indonesia

International: Sport 24 Extra

Ireland: discovery+, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 5

Italy: Sky Sport 256

Mexico: Max, Cinemax

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport

Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga Nigeria, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga

Portugal: DAZN Portugal

South Africa: SuperSport Variety 2, DStv App, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga

Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Champions League 3

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT ALL, beIN Sports HD 3

UK: discovery+, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 5

USA: Paramount+, ViX