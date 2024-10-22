PSG vs PSV: Where to watch and live stream 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League

PSG will face off against PSV in a League stage Matchday 3 game of the 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League group stage. Fans eager to catch the action can tune in on television or stream the game through various platforms, depending on their location. Find out here the viewing options in your country.
After kicking off their Champions League campaign with a win against Girona, Paris Saint-Germain stumbled against Arsenal in Matchday 2, leaving them with just 3 points from 6. The French giants are well aware that they need to accumulate more points to secure a spot in the knockout stages.
Looking ahead, PSG are eager to claim victory against PSV Eindhoven, who have struggled to find their footing, earning only 1 point from their first two matches. The Dutch side knows the stakes are high and will be pushing for a crucial three points, even as they head into this matchup as underdogs against a talented PSG squad.
PSG vs PSV: Kick-Off Time in your country
Argentina: 4:00 PM
Australia: 5:00 AM (October 23)
Bangladesh: 3:00 AM (October 23)
Canada: 3:00 PM
France: 9:00 PM
Germany: 9:00 PM
India: 12:30 AM (October 23)
Indonesia: 3:00 AM (October 23)
Ireland: 8:00 PM
Italy: 9:00 PM
Malaysia: 3:00 AM (October 23)
Mexico: 1:00 AM (October 23)
Netherlands: 9:00 PM
Nigeria: 8:00 PM
Portugal: 8:00 PM
South Africa: 9:00 PM
Spain: 9:00 PM
UAE: 11:00 PM
UK: 8:00 PM
USA: 3:00 PM (ET)
PSG vs PSV: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country
Source: Livesoccertv.com
Argentina: Disney+ Argentina, Fox Sports 2 Argentina
Australia: Stan Sport
Bangladesh: tapmad, Sony LIV
Canada: DAZN Canada
France: myCANAL, Canal+ Foot, Canal+ Live 1
Germany: DAZN Germany
India: JioTV, Sony LIV
Indonesia: beIN Sports Connect Indonesia
International: Sport 24 Extra
Ireland: discovery+, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 5
Italy: Sky Sport 256
Mexico: Max, Cinemax
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport
Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga Nigeria, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga
Portugal: DAZN Portugal
South Africa: SuperSport Variety 2, DStv App, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga
Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Champions League 3
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT ALL, beIN Sports HD 3
UK: discovery+, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 5
USA: Paramount+, ViX