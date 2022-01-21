Paris Saint-Germain and Reims will face each other at the Parc des Princes in a match for the 22nd round of the 2021-2022 Ligue 1 season. Here you will find when, where, at what time and how to watch or live stream free this French league game in the US and Canada.

PSG vs Reims: Date, Time and TV Channel in the US and Canada to watch or live stream free 2021-2022 Ligue 1

PSG will host Reims at the Parc des Princes in a game for the 22nd round of the 2021-2022 Ligue 1 season that could see the return of Lionel Messi to Mauricio Pochettino's side. Check out all the detailed information about this French league match including the date, time, TV Channel and how to live stream it free. If you are in the US or Canada, you can tune in on FuboTV (7-day free trial).

Paris Saint-Germain are alone at the top of the 2021-2022 Ligue 1 standings with 50 points after 21 matches. Pochettino's side accumulates 10 games without defeats, taking all competitions into account.

Meanwhile, Stade de Reims are in 14th place with 24 points. Oscar Garcia's team lost to Metz 1-0 last week to extend its negative run to three French league games without victories. And now its will have to face title favorites PSG with the probable return of Messi.

PSG vs Reims: Date

The match for the 22nd round of the 2021-2022 Ligue 1 season between PSG and Reims will be played on Sunday, January 23, at the Parc des Princes. Last time they met, Paris Saint-Germain won 2-0 with two goals scored by Kylian Mbappe.

PSG vs Reims: Time by State in the US

ET: 2:45 PM

CT: 1:45 PM

MT: 12:45 PM

PT: 11:45 AM

TV Channel in the US and Canada to watch or live stream free PSG vs Reims

The PSG vs Reims match for the 22nd round of the 2021-2022 Ligue 1 season will be broadcast in the US and Canada by FuboTV (Free Trial). Other options in the United States: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TV5 Monde, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS. Other options in Canada: beIN SPORTS CONNECT Canada, beIN SPORTS en Español, TV5, beIN Sports Canada.