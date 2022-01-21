Paris Saint-Germain will come against Reims on Sunday at Park Des Princes in the 22nd round of the 2021-22 Ligue 1 season. Check out the probable lineups for this exciting French league clash.

Paris Saint-Germain and Reims will clash off at the Park Des Princes in Paris in Round 22 of the 2021-22 Ligue 1 season on Sunday, January 23, at 2:45 PM (ET). Here, you will find the expected lineups of both teams that will appear in Matchday 22 of the French Ligue 1. You can watch the game on fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial) in the United States.

This will be their 27th Ligue 1 meeting. No surprises here as Paris Saint-Germain are the absolute favorites in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated a victory on 13 occasions so far; Stade Reims have grabbed a triumph seven times to this day, and the remaining six matches have ended in a draw.

Their most recent game took place on August 29, 2021, when the Parisians won with a final result of a simple 2-0 away at Stade Auguste Delaune in Reims. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the 2021/2022 Ligue 1 season.

PSG probable lineup

Abdou Diallo, Achraf Hakimi, and Idrissa Gueye have been ruled out due to their participation at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations, while Juan Bernat is still recovering from COVID-19, and Neymar and Georginio Wijnaldum are all still hurt and on the sidelines.

With Wijnaldum now absent, Danilo Pereira and Leandro Paredes should battle for a midfield berth, while Keylor Navas should be fit to return to the matchday squad given that Sergio Rico has joined Mallorca on loan. Mauricio Pochettino would hope to see Lionel Messi return to play, but Mbappe is a fresh doubt due to a groin problem, with a decision on his participation expected this weekend.

PSG possible starting XI:

Donnarumma; Kehrer, Marquinhos, Kimpembe, Mendes; Herrera, Pereira, Verratti; Di Maria, Icardi, Messi.

Reims probable lineup

Since Guinea Bissau disappointingly crashed out from the AFCON, Moreto Cassama will shortly return to Reims, although Ghislain Konan, Moussa Doumbia, and El Bilal Toure are still in the competition. Hugo Ekitike will return from suspension to lead the line, while manager Oscar Garcia may be inclined to choose Mbuku or Alexis Flips in place of Martin Adeline.

Reims are lacking midfield depth at the moment with Marshall Munetsi, Azor Matusiwa, Valon Berisha, and Arber Zeneli all ruled out as a result of injuries. However, the Red and Whites have addressed the issue by adding Jens Cajuste from Midtjylland during the January transfer window.

Reims possible starting XI:

Rajkovic; Gravillon, Abdelhamid, Faes; Foket, Cajuste, Lopy, Locko; Kebbal, Mbuku; Ekitike.