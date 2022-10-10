Puebla will host Club America for the first leg of the quarterfinals of the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Apertura Playoffs. Here, check out all you need to know about this match such as when, where and how to watch in the United States.

Puebla and Club America will clash for the first leg match of the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Apertura Playoffs quarterfinals. Here, check out all the information you need about this match such as date, time and where to watch. You can stream it on fuboTV, which offers a free-trial in the US.

The local team is coming from a 5-4 win on penalties against Guadalajara (1-1) to reach this stage of the tournament. Before that, they had lost against America 2-1 for Matchday 17 of the regular season.

Meanwhile, America is coming after qualifying in the first place overall of the regular season, with 12 victories, 2 draws and 3 losses. They are the favorites to advance to the semifinals, but they need to ratify that on the pitch.

Puebla vs Club America: Date

Puebla and Club America will face each other for their first match of the 2022 Liga MX Apertura Playoffs Quarterfinals on Wednesday, October 12 at Estadio Cuauhtémoc. Then, they will face again on Saturday, Oct. 15.

Puebla vs Club America: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

How to watch or live stream free Puebla vs Club America in the US

The first match between Puebla and Club America for the 2022 Liga MX Apertura Playoffs Quarterfinals will be broadcast in the US by fuboTV, which offers a seven-day free trial. You can also watch it on TUDN App, TUDN USA, TUDN.com.