Pumas UNAM will face Leon this Sunday, February 13, in a game valid for the Matchday 5 of the 2022 Liga MX Clausura Tournament. Here you can find the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream free this game in the United States.

Pumas UNAM vs Leon: Predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream free in the US 2021-2022 Liga MX season

Pumas UNAM and Leon will face each other this Sunday, February 13 at 1:00 PM (ET) for the Matchday 5 of the Liga MX. Here you will find all the information about this game, such as the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream this 2021-2022 Liga MX game in the US. You can watch it in the United States on FuboTV (free trial).

It will be a game between two teams that had a not so brilliant start. Both are entering the Reclassification zone, Pumas UNAM is in seventh place with 6 points (product of two wins and two losses), while Leon is in 11th place with 5 points (with one win, two draws and three losses), in the first four Matchdays.

Of course, both teams are looking to be one of the four that will go directly to the quarterfinals of this Clausura 2022 of Liga MX. That is why this will be a very interesting match, since neither team is served by a draw. In the case of Leon, with the victory they would be 1 point behind Pachuca, while Pumas UNAM could match them if they win (it is worth clarifying that the Tuzos still have to play their Matchday 5 game).

Pumas UNAM vs Leon: Match Information

Date: Sunday, February 13, 2022

Time: 1:00 PM (ET)

Location: Estadio Olimpico Universitario, Mexico City, Mexico

Live Stream in the US: FuboTV

Pumas UNAM vs Leon: Time by State in the US

ET: 1:00 PM

CT: 12:00 PM

MT: 11:00 AM

PT: 10:00 AM

Pumas UNAM vs Leon: Storylines and Head-to-Head

In history, these two rivals who face each other this Sunday, February 13 for Matchday 5 of the Clausura 2022 of the Liga MX will be the 27th between both. Of the previous 26, there were 12 victories for Leon (the statistics dominator) compared to 9 for Pumas UNAM. Also, there were 4 draws.

How to watch or live stream Pumas UNAM vs Leon in the US

The game that will be played this Sunday, February 13 at the Estadio Olimpico Universitario for the Matchday 5 of Liga MX between Pumas UNAM and Leon will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: TUDN.com, TUDN App, TUDNxtra, TUDN USA, Univision, Univision NOW.

Pumas UNAM vs Leon: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to DraftKings: Pumas UNAM are the favorite with +140 odds, while Club Leon have +190. A tie would finish in a +225 payout.

DraftKings Pumas Unam +140 Tie +225 Leon +190

*Odds via DraftKings