As many as 52 hat tricks have been scored in the history of the men's FIFA World Cup. However, the question remains if anyone has ever scored a hat-trick in a FIFA World Cup Final. Let's find out!

Since 1930, the FIFA World Cup has served as the world's premier soccer tournament. The competition features the men's national teams from FIFA's member organizations.

It has been conducted regularly every four years, with the exception of 1942 and 1946 due to World War II. It's always a remarkable accomplishment to score three times in a game, but to do it in the most prestigious international soccer tournament in the world is beyond remarkable.

There have been a total of 52 hat tricks scored over the 21 editions of the men's FIFA World Cups. Some of them have certainly been more memorable than others, but they are all impressive in their own way.

Has anyone scored a hat trick in World Cup Final history?

Geoff Hurst, a hero for England, scored a hat trick in the 1966 World Cup Final, making him the only player in the tournament's history to do so. This goal proved to be the game-winner for England, who went on to win the tournament - their only so far.

To this day, Hurst is the lone player in World Cup history with a hat trick in the championship game. England's 3-0 victory against West Germany in 1966 at Wembley Stadium was capped off with his legendary feat.

Hurst's three-goal performance in this game exceeded his total goal output in his previous five World Cup appearances (two). After being called up for the first time only a few months before, the former striker didn't get a starting role in the competition until Jimmy Greaves went down with an injury.

On the other hand, it was Ademir who scored four of Brazil's goals in a 7-1 win against Sweden in the last Group Stage of the 1950 World Cup, although the Brazilians' 2-1 loss to Uruguay in the tournament's championship game is more often remembered as the actual World Cup "Final" of that year.