Qatar 2022: How did Spain qualify for the FIFA World Cup?

Unless Spain are in the mix, the World Cup simply isn't the same. La Roja have reached the World Cup 12 times in a row. It was in 2010 when they triumphed when they were also the defending European champions.

Compared to previous World Cups, Spain will have a new appearance this time around. They won't have the majority of seasoned players like Iker Casillas, David De Gea, Gerard Pique, Andres Iniesta, Cesc Fabregas, Xabi Alonso, Xavi Hernandez, or Carles Puyol. The Spanish national team will compete in Qatar as part of Group E, with Costa Rica, Germany, and Japan.

The Group B champions in the World Cup European Qualifiers, Luis Enrique's squad earned 19 points after eight matches played. However, qualification wasn't secured until they overcame second-placed Sweden.

Spain's European 2022 World Cup Qualifiers: Fixtures and Results

First Round (Group Stage)

March 25, 2021: 1-1 vs Greece (Morata 33'; Bakasetas 57' pen.)

March 28, 2021: 2-1 vs Georgia (Kvaratskhelia 44'; Torres 56', Olmo 90+2')

March 31, 2021: 3-1 vs Kosovo (Olmo 34', Torres 36', Moreno 75'; Halimi 70')

September 2, 2021: 1-2 vs Sweden (Soler 5'; Isak 6', Claesson 57')

September 5, 2021: 4-0 vs Georgia (Gaya 14', Soler 25', Torres 41', Sarabia 63')

September 8, 2021: 2-0 vs Kosovo (Fornals 32', Torres 90')

November 11, 2021: 1-0 vs Greece (Sarabia 26' pen.)

November 14, 2021: 1-0 vs Sweden (Morata 86')

