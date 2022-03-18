Co-hosted by experienced players Lionel Messi, Lautaro Martinez and Nicolas Otamendi, a Mexican player could start his history with Argentina National Team in the last round of Conmebol Qualifiers for Qatar 2022.

With the ticket to Qatar 2022 already assured, Argentina is giving itself time to think about more than just the result in the last round of matches in the South American Qualifiers. So much so, that a young talent could make his debut with the Albiceleste: a peculiar case as the boy is Mexican.

The fight to qualify for the upcoming FIFA World Cup in Conmebol is red hot with only two matches left to play: with only two direct places available, after the qualification of Brazil and Argentina, there are five teams that are fighting for them (Ecuador, Uruguay, Peru, Chile and Colombia). Likewise, there is one more half-ticket which, although it does not guarantee a place in Qatar 2022, provides an opportunity to try to reach this tournament through an Intercontinental Playoff against a national team from Asia.

Lionel Scaloni's team, who played the World Cup Germany 2006, will face Venezuela at the Bombonera Stadium in Buenos Aires, and then travel to Guayaquil to collide with Ecuador, which could arrive at this match already qualified for Qatar 2022.

Mexico's young talent who could make his debut for Argentina against Venezuela or Ecuador

Argentina's squad included seven youth players who are hoping to play their first game at the senior level. Among them is Luka Romero, a winger who currently plays for SS Lazio in Italy, the one he joined as a free agent in 2021 after leaving Real Mallorca, the team with which he made his debut in the First Division in a match against Real Madrid.

Luka is the youngest player to make his debut in the Spanish League. He did so at the age of 15 years and 219 days. He was born in November 2004 in the city of Durango, Mexico, while his father, Argentine Diego Romero played for the city's team, Alacranes (Scorpions). However, when he was only three years old, he moved to Spain because his father's soccer career continued in that country.

The Mexican press was excited about the possibility of their national team being able to count on Luka. He was even baptized as the Mexican Messi due to the physical and soccer similarity he has with the Paris Saint Germain star. However, since the beginning, the young talent has expressed his desire to play for Argentina. A dream that could become true in a few days more.

Argentina's complete roster to face the last dates of the Conmebol Qualifiers

Although Lionel Scaloni considered youth players such as Luka Romero, Matias Soulé (Juventus) and Alejandro Garnacho (Manchester United), he also included experienced players such as Lionel Messi, Ángel Di María, Nicolás Otamendi, Rodrigo de Paul and Manuel Lanzini in the roster to face Venezuela and Ecuador. Argentina has a long streak without losing a game.