Where to watch San Francisco 49ers vs Arizona Cardinals for free in the USA: 2024 NFL Regular Season Game

San Francisco 49ers face Arizona Cardinals in Week 5 of the 2024 NFL regular season. Fans in the USA can catch here all the action with full details on kickoff times and streaming options.

Watch San Francisco 49ers vs Arizona Cardinals live for FREE in the USA on Fubo

After back-to-back losses to the Vikings and Rams, the San Francisco 49ers bounced back with a crucial win over the New England Patriots, evening their record at 2-2. While the victory was a step in the right direction, the 49ers are well aware that their work is far from finished as they aim to regain a positive record heading into Week 5.

Their next challenge comes against the Arizona Cardinals, who are reeling from two straight defeats at the hands of the Lions and Commanders. With their own record sitting at 1-3, the Cardinals are hungry to snap their losing streak and improve to 2-3, setting the stage for an interesting showdown.

When will the San Francisco 49ers vs Arizona Cardinals match be played?

San Francisco 49ers face Arizona Cardinals in the Week 5 of the 2024 NFL regular season this Sunday, October 6, with kickoff set for 4:05 PM (ET).

Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride – IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

San Francisco 49ers vs Arizona Cardinals: Time by State in the USA

ET: 4:05 PM

CT: 3:05 PM

MT: 2:05 PM

PT: 1:05 PM

How to watch San Francisco 49ers vs Arizona Cardinals in the USA

This NFL game between San Francisco 49ers and Arizona Cardinals will be available for live streaming on Fubo with a free trial available. The game will also air on FOX.