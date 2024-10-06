Trending topics:
Serie A

Fiorentina vs AC Milan: Where and how to watch live 2024/2025 Serie A Matchday 7

Fiorentina face AC Milan in a Matchday 7 game of the 2024/2025 Serie A season. Whether you're tuning in on TV or streaming online, here's how you can catch every moment of the action, tailored to your country.

Rafael Leao of AC Milan
© IMAGO / Jan HuebnerRafael Leao of AC Milan

By Leonardo Herrera

Fiorentina will face off against AC Milan in a Matchday 7 game of the 2024/2025 Serie A season. Fans can catch the action live on TV or stream it across multiple platforms, with broadcast details varying by location. Be sure to check your local listings to find out where to watch the match in your country.

[Watch Fiorentina vs AC Milan live in the USA on Paramount+]

AC Milan‘s resurgence in form continued on Matchday 6 with their third consecutive victory, highlighted by a 2-1 win over city rivals Inter in the Derby Della Madonnina. After a rocky start to the season, the Rossoneri now sit on 11 points and are eyeing a push for the top of the table. Their recent performances have shown they are ready to challenge for the top spot in Serie A.

To keep their momentum going, Milan will need another crucial win, which would bring them within two points of current leaders Napoli. Standing in their way is Fiorentina, who are positioned in the middle of the standings. A victory would not only bolster Milan’s title hopes but also secure a spot in the cup qualification zone, making the three points essential.

Advertisement

Fiorentina vs AC Milan: Kick-Off Time in your country

Argentina: 3:45 PM

Australia: 4:45 AM (October 7)

Bangladesh: 12:45 AM (October 7)

Canada: 2:45 PM

France: 8:45 PM

Germany: 8:45 PM

India: 12:15 AM (October 7)

Indonesia: 2:45 AM (October 7)

Ireland: 7:45 PM

Italy: 8:45 PM

Malaysia: 2:45 AM (October 7)

Mexico: 12:45 PM

Netherlands: 8:45 PM

Nigeria: 7:45 PM

Portugal: 7:45 PM

South Africa: 8:45 PM

Spain: 8:45 PM

UAE: 10:45 PM

UK: 7:45 PM

United States: 2:45 PM (ET)

AC Milan’s Christian Pulisic nominated for EA Sports Player of the Month in Serie A

see also

AC Milan’s Christian Pulisic nominated for EA Sports Player of the Month in Serie A

Fiorentina vs AC Milan: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: Disney+ Argentina

Australia: beIN Sports Connect, beIN SPORTS 2

Canada: fuboTV Canada, VIVA, Fubo Sports Network Canada, TLN

Germany: DAZN Germany

India: GXR World

Indonesia: Vidio

International: Onefootball, Bet365

Ireland: discovery+, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 1

Italy: DAZN Italia, SKY Go Italia, 214 DAZN Zona

Mexico: Disney+ Mexico, ESPN Mexico

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport 2

Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Select 1

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV6

South Africa: DStv App, MáXimo 360, SuperSport Football, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Select 1

Spain: DAZN Spain

United Arab Emirates: STARZPLAY, STC TV, Abu Dhabi Sports Premium 1

UK: discovery+, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 1

USA: Paramount+, SiriusXM FC

leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera

Leonardo Herrera is a multilingual journalist and writer at Bolavip US, bringing over eight years of experience in the field. He earned a degree in Sports Journalism from the National University of La Plata and is fluent in English, Spanish, and Portuguese. Specializing in a diverse array of sports, Leonardo covers soccer, basketball, combat sports, tennis, and motorsports. In his current role, he focuses on crafting engaging event previews, utilizing his language skills and extensive sports knowledge to enhance content accessibility for a global audience.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

NCAAF News: Hurricanes' QB Cam Ward sends strong message following victory against California
College Football

NCAAF News: Hurricanes' QB Cam Ward sends strong message following victory against California

Where to watch San Francisco 49ers vs Arizona Cardinals for free in the USA: 2024 NFL Regular Season Game
NFL

Where to watch San Francisco 49ers vs Arizona Cardinals for free in the USA: 2024 NFL Regular Season Game

NFL News: Rashee Rice’s future in 2024 season with Mahomes, Chiefs awaits crucial move
NFL

NFL News: Rashee Rice’s future in 2024 season with Mahomes, Chiefs awaits crucial move

NFL News: Dak Prescott and Dallas Cowboys lose another key player with big injury
NFL

NFL News: Dak Prescott and Dallas Cowboys lose another key player with big injury

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo