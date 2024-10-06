Fiorentina vs AC Milan: Where and how to watch live 2024/2025 Serie A Matchday 7

Fiorentina face AC Milan in a Matchday 7 game of the 2024/2025 Serie A season. Whether you're tuning in on TV or streaming online, here's how you can catch every moment of the action, tailored to your country.

Fiorentina will face off against AC Milan in a Matchday 7 game of the 2024/2025 Serie A season. Fans can catch the action live on TV or stream it across multiple platforms, with broadcast details varying by location. Be sure to check your local listings to find out where to watch the match in your country.

AC Milan‘s resurgence in form continued on Matchday 6 with their third consecutive victory, highlighted by a 2-1 win over city rivals Inter in the Derby Della Madonnina. After a rocky start to the season, the Rossoneri now sit on 11 points and are eyeing a push for the top of the table. Their recent performances have shown they are ready to challenge for the top spot in Serie A.

To keep their momentum going, Milan will need another crucial win, which would bring them within two points of current leaders Napoli. Standing in their way is Fiorentina, who are positioned in the middle of the standings. A victory would not only bolster Milan’s title hopes but also secure a spot in the cup qualification zone, making the three points essential.

Fiorentina vs AC Milan: Kick-Off Time in your country

Argentina: 3:45 PM

Australia: 4:45 AM (October 7)

Bangladesh: 12:45 AM (October 7)

Canada: 2:45 PM

France: 8:45 PM

Germany: 8:45 PM

India: 12:15 AM (October 7)

Indonesia: 2:45 AM (October 7)

Ireland: 7:45 PM

Italy: 8:45 PM

Malaysia: 2:45 AM (October 7)

Mexico: 12:45 PM

Netherlands: 8:45 PM

Nigeria: 7:45 PM

Portugal: 7:45 PM

South Africa: 8:45 PM

Spain: 8:45 PM

UAE: 10:45 PM

UK: 7:45 PM

United States: 2:45 PM (ET)

Fiorentina vs AC Milan: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country

Argentina: Disney+ Argentina

Australia: beIN Sports Connect, beIN SPORTS 2

Canada: fuboTV Canada, VIVA, Fubo Sports Network Canada, TLN

Germany: DAZN Germany

India: GXR World

Indonesia: Vidio

International: Onefootball, Bet365

Ireland: discovery+, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 1

Italy: DAZN Italia, SKY Go Italia, 214 DAZN Zona

Mexico: Disney+ Mexico, ESPN Mexico

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport 2

Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Select 1

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV6

South Africa: DStv App, MáXimo 360, SuperSport Football, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Select 1

Spain: DAZN Spain

United Arab Emirates: STARZPLAY, STC TV, Abu Dhabi Sports Premium 1

UK: discovery+, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 1

USA: Paramount+, SiriusXM FC