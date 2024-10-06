NCAAF News: Hurricanes' QB Cam Ward sends strong message following victory against California

After a remarkable comeback by the Miami Hurricanes against California, QB Cam Ward shared a clear message regarding his team's performance in the NCAAF.

The Miami Hurricanes are among the few teams still boasting an unbeaten record in the NCAAF. Their narrow victory over California yesterday allowed Cam Ward and his teammates to maintain this streak. However, it was the QB himself who made it clear after the game about the performance of both himself and his teammates in recent outings.

This marks the second consecutive game in which Mario Cristobal’s squad has managed to overcome a deficit and secure a victory. This time, California made things extremely challenging for Miami, with Cam Ward and his teammates trailing by as much as 25 points on the scoreboard.

After the game, it was the QB himself who spoke candidly to the media about how the last two games unfolded: “Nobody played their best ball, so we just can’t put ourselves in these situations to have to come back,” Ward said.

“That’s two games straight we had to do that. We got to lock in. … It’s good to get a win. We’re not going to complain. Ugly wins are better than good losses.”, Cam Ward continued.

Mishael Powell #0 of the Miami Hurricanes celebrates his team’s interception against the California Golden Bears in the fourth quarter at California Memorial Stadium on October 05, 2024 in Berkeley, California.

After trailing 35-10 on the scoreboard, Ward led his team to score four consecutive touchdowns. “Just keep playing,” Ward said. “Can’t come back from 25 trying to get it in one drive. So just take it play by play, have belief, and when you got the right guys on the team like we do, you can do some good stuff.”

The Coach’s trust in Ward

After another impressive performance from Ward, who finished the game by completing 35 of 53 passes for 437 yards and two touchdowns, it was none other than coach Mario Cristobal who shared his thoughts on the QB’s level of play.

In post-game comments to the media, the Hurricanes’ coach delivered a clear message: “I’ve said it a million times,” Cristobal said. “I’ve got complete and utter faith in that guy and everything he represents and stands for.”

Head coach Mario Cristobal of the Miami Hurricanes looks on in the first half of a game against the South Florida Bulls at Raymond James Stadium on September 21, 2024 in Tampa, Florida.

The disappointment in Cal

While there was joy in the Miami locker room, the opposite was true for California. Following a frustrating defeat to the Hurricanes, it was none other than coach Justin Wilcox who shared his reflections on the game.

“Football is a humbling game,” he said. “We had every opportunity to win that game, obviously. We didn’t get it done. So every individual has to own it. I think this is a pivotal moment for the team. I hope that all coaches, players, administrators, everybody involved will be proud of how they responded in a month or two months or six months or even a year in this moment right now.”