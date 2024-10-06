NFL News: Rashee Rice’s future in 2024 season with Mahomes, Chiefs awaits crucial move

The future of Rashee Rice on the Kansas City Chiefs this season is uncertain after the collision with Patrick Mahomes in Week 4 of the 2024 NFL Regular Season.

It wasn’t the greatest start for Rashee Rice. The injury he suffered in Week 4 of the 2024 NFL Regular Season in a collision with Patrick Mahomes brings an uncertain future for him on the Kansas City Chiefs.

At first, some reports suggested that Rice’s injury was season-ending. Now, the high hopes for his return are awaiting a crucial move, but the odds for a good news are in the lowest.

The initial diagnose for Rice’s injury was a torn ACL, however, it hasn’t been confirmed. For that reason, the Chiefs wide recevier will undergo an arthroscopic knee procedure.

Different professionals and the Chiefs will be waiting for the results of that procedure. It will decide if the team can count with him in the future, and will help to build a plan for his recovery.

Rashee Rice #4 and Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs walk off the field after a win over the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on September 22, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia.

What can Rice’s procedure reveal?

NFL Insider Ian Ropoport reported via NFL.com what the results of Rice’s procedure could reveal in the following days: “The testing could reveal damage to the PCL and LCL, but no damage to the ACL. It could show the ACL is damaged enough to require a full reconstruction, while also showing damage to the supporting ligaments. The scope could reveal just limited damage to the supporting ligaments and no surgery will be required.”

Depending on the results, Rice could be considered for the final matches of the regular season, or even for the playoffs. While that happens, Andy Reid trusts in the rest of the players to defend the title, with Patrick Mahomes at the helm of the offense

“Rashee’s had a phenomenal year. Unfortunately, in this league injuries happen, and life goes on, so we always expected the next guys to step up and roll, and it’s no different now. There’s not another Rashee. There [are] other guys, though, that are very, very good, so we’ll be fine,” Reid said about Rice’s injury, via ESPN.

What’s next for Mahomes and the Chiefs?

vs. Saints – October 7 – Week 5

Break – Week 6

vs. 49 ers – October 20 – Week 7

vs. Raiders – October 27 – Week 8

vs. Buccaneers – November 4 – Week 9

