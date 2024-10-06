Nacional vs Benfica: Where and how to watch Live 2024/2025 Primeira Liga Matchday 8

Nacional and Benfica are set to clash in Matchday 8 of the 2024/2025 Primeira Liga, a matchup that promises to bring plenty of excitement. Fans can catch all the action live, whether on TV or through various streaming platforms, ensuring they don’t miss a minute of this highly anticipated contest from your country.
Sporting CP continue their impressive run, extending their unbeaten streak to eight consecutive victories in as many matches. This dominant performance has put significant pressure on the teams chasing them, especially archrival Benfica, who are eager to close the gap. Sporting’s flawless start to the season has made the competition for the top spot fierce, with Benfica looking to keep pace.
Benfica currently sits with 16 points and is determined to secure a win to keep the deficit to Sporting at just five points. Their upcoming match against Nacional presents a favorable opportunity, as Nacional is one of the league’s weaker sides. However, Nacional’s desperate need for points to escape the relegation zone could make them a dangerous opponent.
Nacional vs Benfica: Kick-Off Time in your country
Argentina: 2:00 PM
Australia: 3:00 AM (October 7)
Bangladesh: 1:00 AM (October 7)
Canada: 1:00 PM
France: 7:00 PM
Germany: 7:00 PM
India: 10:30 AM
Indonesia: 1:00 AM (October 7)
Ireland: 6:00 PM
Italy: 7:00 PM
Malaysia: 1:00 AM (October 7)
Mexico: 11:00 AM
Netherlands: 7:00 PM
Nigeria: 6:00 PM
Portugal: 6:00 PM
South Africa: 7:00 PM
Spain: 7:00 PM
UAE: 9:00 PM
UK: 6:00 PM
USA: 1:00 PM (ET)
Nacional vs Benfica: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country
Source: Livesoccertv.com
Argentina: GolTV Latin America
Australia: RTPi
Canada: RTPi
France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free, myCANAL, RTPi, beIN Sports MAX 6, beIN Sports MAX 7
Germany: RTPi, Sportdigital FUSSBALL 2
International: GOLTV Play, Triller TV+, Bet365
Italy: DAZN Italy
Mexico: GolTV Latin America
Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV2, RTP Africa
South Africa: RTPi
Spain: RTPi
United Arab Emirates: Shahid
UK: RTPi
USA: Fubo (free trial), Fanatiz USA, RTPi, GOLTV, GolTV Espanol