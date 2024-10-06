Nacional vs Benfica: Where and how to watch Live 2024/2025 Primeira Liga Matchday 8

Benfica will visit Nacional in a Matchday 8 showdown of the 2024/2025 Primeira Liga season. Here's how to catch all the action live, no matter where you are.

Nacional and Benfica are set to clash in Matchday 8 of the 2024/2025 Primeira Liga, a matchup that promises to bring plenty of excitement. Fans can catch all the action live, whether on TV or through various streaming platforms, ensuring they don’t miss a minute of this highly anticipated contest from your country.

[Watch Nacional vs Benfica live for FREE in the USA on Fubo]

Sporting CP continue their impressive run, extending their unbeaten streak to eight consecutive victories in as many matches. This dominant performance has put significant pressure on the teams chasing them, especially archrival Benfica, who are eager to close the gap. Sporting’s flawless start to the season has made the competition for the top spot fierce, with Benfica looking to keep pace.

Benfica currently sits with 16 points and is determined to secure a win to keep the deficit to Sporting at just five points. Their upcoming match against Nacional presents a favorable opportunity, as Nacional is one of the league’s weaker sides. However, Nacional’s desperate need for points to escape the relegation zone could make them a dangerous opponent.

Nacional vs Benfica: Kick-Off Time in your country

Argentina: 2:00 PM

Australia: 3:00 AM (October 7)

Bangladesh: 1:00 AM (October 7)

Canada: 1:00 PM

France: 7:00 PM

Germany: 7:00 PM

India: 10:30 AM

Indonesia: 1:00 AM (October 7)

Ireland: 6:00 PM

Italy: 7:00 PM

Malaysia: 1:00 AM (October 7)

Mexico: 11:00 AM

Netherlands: 7:00 PM

Nigeria: 6:00 PM

Portugal: 6:00 PM

South Africa: 7:00 PM

Spain: 7:00 PM

UAE: 9:00 PM

UK: 6:00 PM

USA: 1:00 PM (ET)

Nacional vs Benfica: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: GolTV Latin America

Australia: RTPi

Canada: RTPi

France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free, myCANAL, RTPi, beIN Sports MAX 6, beIN Sports MAX 7

Germany: RTPi, Sportdigital FUSSBALL 2

International: GOLTV Play, Triller TV+, Bet365

Italy: DAZN Italy

Mexico: GolTV Latin America

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV2, RTP Africa

South Africa: RTPi

Spain: RTPi

United Arab Emirates: Shahid

UK: RTPi

USA: Fubo (free trial), Fanatiz USA, RTPi, GOLTV, GolTV Espanol