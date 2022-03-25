According to reports, El Tri will travel to San Pedro Sula without a coach to face Honduras in a decisive match in their aspirations to secure their ticket to the upcoming FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. Could Tata Martino's absence have something to do with Mexico's inability to beat the USMNT at the Azteca Stadium?

Mexico was unable to earn three points in the Concacaf Qualifiers with a 1-1 draw against the USMNT at the Azteca stadium; it was even saved from losing thanks to goalkeeper Memo Ochoa. They will try to qualify for Qatar 2022 as visitors against Honduras, although reports indicate that El Tri will travel to San Pedro Sula without Tata Martino. Is this related to the poor result against the United States?

It is a fact that Mexico is not enjoying it at the moment. Although the qualification to the upcoming FIFA World Cup is very close (a win against Honduras could be enough), the performance of the Mexican team generates many doubts since 2020.

Just take a look at the Concacaf Qualifiers standings. El Tri is surpassed by Canada and the United States in points and goal average. Could it be that with Gerardo Martino at the helm, Mexico has lost the throne occupied by the strongest team in the North and Central American zone?

Why does Mexico have no coach to face Honduras in San Pedro Sula?

According to several Mexican media, such as TUDN and Record, Mexico is traveling to San Pedro Sula without its head coach Gerardo Tata Martino. The speculations about the reason for Martino's absence were quick to point out the draw against USMNT as the principal cause, however, the reality is different.

The 59 years old coach has suffered several health issues during his time as Mexico's coach. The most recent was a retinal detachment that prevented him to travel by plane. Because of that, he was not able to be with el Tri in the away games against Panamá and Costa Rica on September 2021.

Even Tata went into surgery, it seems that his eye problem has returned, so he will not fly with Mexico to San Pedro Sula to fight for a spot in Qatar 2022. Nevertheless, reports say that he will take his position for the final game of the Concacaf Qualifiers against El Salvador at the Azteca Stadium.