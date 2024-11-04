CeeDee Lamb suffered a big shoulder injury during the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Atlanta Falcons.

CeeDee Lamb and the Dallas Cowboys are living a very complicated moment. Before the 2024 season, they were seen by many experts as Super Bowl contenders, but, after eight games, a 3-5 record is absolutely worrying.

Of course, all is not lost. The Cowboys have yet to face twice the Washington Commanders and the Philadelphia Eagles. As a consequence, the race for the NFC East is still open.

Furthermore, in their quest to clinch the playoffs in the NFL, the wild card could be another option. Right now, Dak Prescott and his teammates are two games behind the No.7 spot which belongs to the Green Bay Packers.

Who got injured with Dallas Cowboys?

CeeDee Lamb couldn’t finish the game against the Atlanta Falcons because of a right shoulder injury. Meanwhile, Dak Prescott is also questionable for the near future with a hamstring injury.

After another loss at Mercedes Benz Stadium, the wide receiver answered how serious was the AC joint issue. Lamb didn’t hesitate and guaranteed he’ll be ready to face the Eagles.

“I’ll be out there next week if that’s what you’re asking. I’ll be playing. It hurts. No need to short change it, but that’s not an excuse for my performance. Quite honestly, I feel like I could have played better overall. I’ll be better. I’m out there to battle. My confidence in this team will never be lost. I always have belief. See you all again next week in a division game.”