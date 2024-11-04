NBA News: Victor Wembanyama gets real about the return of two key Spurs players

San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama recently spoke about the anticipated return of two vital players currently sidelined due to injury.

The San Antonio Spurs kicked off the NBA regular season with a respectable 3-3 record, but they’ve faced these early challenges without the contributions of Devin Vassell and Tre Jones, who were instrumental alongside Victor Wembanyama during last year’s disappointing campaign.

Vassell started in 62 of his 68 appearances last season, achieving career highs in both points and assists. Meanwhile, Jones made his mark with an average of 6.2 assists per game, playing a crucial role in Wembanyama’s development.

“I’m eager to first share the court with these guys, Tre, of course, and then Devin; it’s been so long. I can only hope that they’re as they’ve been and that we can keep getting better at this. And I know they’ll fit right back in with us. So yes, I’m really, really happy to have them back soon,” Wembanyama said at a recent press conference.

With both players out, the Spurs brought in veteran Chris Paul to lend his experience on the court and support Wembanyama. The return of Vassell and Jones is sure to be a significant boost for the Spurs, who are eager to erase the memory of last season.

Victor Wembanyama #1 of the San Antonio Spurs slaps hands with Chris Paul #3 during action against the Orlando Magic. Ronald Cortes/Getty Images

Possible return for Vassell

Vassell suffered a stress fracture in his right foot toward the end of the 2023-24 regular season, and the Spurs indicated in September that he would miss the beginning of this season.

While Vassell’s return timeline remains uncertain, Spurs fans were encouraged to see him included in the Austin Spurs’ G-League roster, suggesting his comeback may be on the horizon.

What happened with Tre Jones?

Although Jones was available for the Spurs’ season opener against the Dallas Mavericks, the former Duke standout played only 16 minutes, finishing with 3 points, 1 rebound, and 3 assists.

Following the game, the Spurs announced that Jones sustained an ankle injury and would be sidelined for at least two weeks.

