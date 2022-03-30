The United States Men’s National Team got the job done and sealed a place in the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. Here, check out which teams they will not face in the group stage and those who could be drawn with them.

There was no heartbreaking ending to the Concacaf qualifiers this time. The United States Men’s National Team has clinched a Qatar 2022 berth and will return to a FIFA World Cup after a long time.

It was something on the making for the Stars and Stripes, who got back on their feet after a painful frustration in the road to Russia 2018. Gregg Berhalter has found himself at the helm of an interesting group of players and the main goal was ultimately achieved.

Having won the 2021 Gold Cup and the Concacaf Nations League, the USMNT heads into the upcoming FIFA World Cup in high spirits led by Christian Pulisic and other stars who will try to write history.

Teams that the USMNT will not face in the Qatar 2022 group stage

Now that the ticket to the World Cup is under its belt, the USMNT is eager to know which opponents will be waiting for them in the highly anticipated event. The draw will take place on April 1 and the USA are in Pot 2.

That means they will not be drawn with any of these teams: Denmark, Netherlands, Germany, Switzerland, Croatia, Uruguay, and Mexico. All of them are included in the same pot than the US.

Besides, the draw procedure determines that teams from the same confederation cannot be drawn against each other except for UEFA, who have 13 teams. As a result, the USA will not face neither Mexico (who are also in Pot 2), Canada, nor Costa Rica – if they win the playoff.

Teams that the USA could face in the group stage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup

On the other hand, the USA will be grouped with different teams from pot 1, 2, and 3. These are the teams that could be drawn against them:

Pot 1

Qatar

Belgium

Brazil

France

Argentina

England

Spain

Portugal

Pot 3

Iran

Japan

Serbia

South Korea

Canada

Poland

Morocco

Senegal

Pot 4