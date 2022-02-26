Qatar 2022 is set to offer the millions of fans attending its matches the opportunity of a lifetime: to enjoy their stay in the land of the FIFA World Cup by being accommodated on one of the two ships anchored in the waters of the Persian Gulf. Learn all about this exciting experience.

Qatar 2022: The Cruise Ship Hotels that will be available for the attending fans of the FIFA World Cup

As an edition of a FIFA World Cup with many first times aspects to offer to soccer fans, Qatar 2022 is preparing several options to amaze its attendants with unique experiences only available thanks to the host country's geographical and cultural conditions. How about enjoying the days between matches accommodated in one of the two Cruise Ship Hotels available?

Asia was delighted 20 years ago with the seventeenth edition of this major event, being Korea and Japan the host countries, but, to contextualize, it will be the first time that the FIFA World Cup will be held in a country belonging to the Middle East.

Also, never before the globe has witnessed a World Cup not held in the middle of a calendar year. Qatar 2022 is going to introduce to the fans the sensation of regaling soccer's main tournament from November 21 to December 18, as a warm-up for Christmas and New Year's festivities.

The Cruise Ship Hotels: the novel way to stay at the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

In November 2019, Qatar’s Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy (SC) announced the signal of an agreement with the MSC Cruises company to offer the attendant fans of the FIFA World Cup the possibility to accommodate themselves in two of their Cruise Liners.

The vessels were planned to act as two floating hotels during Qatar 2022. Their combined capacity will be able to offer 4,000 cabins with a breathless view of the West Bay skyline as they will be anchored on the Persian Gulf waters at Doha Port.

“We are pleased to collaborate with MSC Cruises to deliver this unique accommodation option for fans in 2022. We are sure fans from all over the world will be excited at the prospect of staying on board a cruise ship, with a fabulous view of West Bay, and fast access to all the stadiums and fan zones.”, stated Hassan Al Thawadi, General Secretary of the SC, concerning the announcement.

The two available Cruise Ships to be accommodated during Qatar 2022

MSC's vessels Europa and Poesia are the chosen ones to receive the upcoming FIFA World Cup attendants. The first one was constructed in Saint-Nazare, France, specifically for this project and uses the latest technology to be the most environmental-friendly possible.

The mobility between the Cruise Ship Hotels at berth in Doha Port and the stadiums and the rest of the attractions of Qatar 2022 will be guaranteed by the SC thanks to shuttle buses that are taking the fans to the host country transportation infrastructure, such as the Doha Metro, from where they will be able to freely and fastly arrive wherever they need.

The MSC Europa Cruise Ship Hotel features

As the MSC website introduces it, the Europa Cruise Liner is "the first liquefied natural gas-powered ship in MSC Cruises fleet, she will run on this fuel while at berth in Doha. Being the most environmentally friendly marine fuel currently available, her air emissions will be kept to a minimum.".

The ones who take this opportunity to stay during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 will be pampered by the incredible features that Europa offers such as its 13 dining venues, free WiFi in public areas, and multilingual staff among other facilities.

-Longest dry-slide at sea

-Six swimming pools and 14 whirlpools

-Spa and wellness center

-Fully equipped gym

-Multiple dining, bar, and entertainment options

-Children's playroom

-Conference center

The MSC Poesia Cruise Ship Hotel features

With its variety of accommodation options like the port and ocean-view cabins to balcony cabins or even suites, this luxury vessel could be the right choice for those who want to disconnect, only for a while, of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 soccer action.

One of the special features of Poesia is its Basketball and Tennis courts, so, how about enjoying a quick friendly match with the West Bay skyline as a witness, whereas the right time to attend the matches of your National Team comes?

-Three swimming pools

-Poolside cinema screen

-Spa and wellness center

-Tennis and basketball courts

-Multiple dining bar and entertainment options

-Close to Souq Waqif and Museum of Islamic Art and central Doha

When and how to book a cabin in the Qatar 2022 Cruise Ship Hotels?

Through the website of the official FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 accommodation agency, you will be able to reserve your spot in these unique vessels to assure the most amazing lodging experience. Prices and availability will be revealed until the beginning of March 2022, so keep an eye on it.