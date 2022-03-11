There is an ongoing deep concern in USMNT as it is facing a heated game in the Concacaf Qualifiers against Mexico National Team on March 24. It is a crucial game that could take any of both teams to Qatar 2022, however, the American worry is not just about sports issue.

Concacaf's biggest game is the one between the United States Men National Team and Mexico. Usually called a classic, this match is always heated, no matter in which context it is held: a friendly or an official game. The one both teams are facing on March 24 at Azteca Stadium belongs to the Concacaf Qualifiers, it is a crucial one as it could take the winner straight to Qatar 2022 World Cup. However, the American team is concerned not only about a sports issue.

Currently, USMNT is second on the Concacaf Qualifiers standings with 21 points, and Mexico is third with the same amount of units but a lesser goal difference. With Panama four points far in the fourth place, the loser could be at great risk as the Centroamerican team is facing Honduras, simply the worst team of this stage.

On their last clash, the Stars and Stripes defeated el Tri in another chapter of the "Dos a cero" tale. This game was held at the TQL Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the scorers were Chelsea's Christian Pulisic and Juventus' Weston Mckennie. The latter will not be eligible for the upcoming match at Azteca Stadium due to a broken foot.

The USMNT huge concern about the clash against Mexico at Azteca Stadium

Unfortunately, on Saturday, March 5, Mexico's soccer lived one of its worst chapters, due to the violent acts that occurred in the Queretaro vs Atlas Liga MX game. The home team supporters, specifically its Barras, brutally attacked the Rojinegro's fans: both cheer animation groups and common fans including families, leaving several injured people, some of them, in critical conditions.

Mexican Soccer Federation and the Liga MX gave Queretaro a harsh punishment for being unable to predict the match against Atlas was a high-risk one because of the longtime rivalry between their fans and then prepare an efficient and strict security protocol to protect the attendants. Also, Gallos Blanco's Barra was banned from every Mexican League game for one year.

The tragedy went around the world. That is why US Soccer expressed its concern about the security protocol for its match against Mexico since this game involves one of the most heated rivalries in matches between National Teams worldwide.

"U.S. Soccer has spoken to Mexican Football Federation officials, who have assured us that the U.S and Mexican fans, teams, and players alike will safely experience one of the world's biggest national team rivalries in sports, as has been the case at Estadio Azteca for past matches... While we are opponents on the field of play, it's important to remember that soccer is a global community, and our bond transcends rivalries, competition, and results.", reads the statement published by US Soccer on social media.