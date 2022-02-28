After the suspension of Russia from all international competitions, it remains to be seen how the European playoffs of the 2022 World Cup Qualifiers will continue. Here, check out the possible scenarios.

In the wake of the invasion on Ukraine, all Russian clubs and national teams have been suspended from UEFA and FIFA competitions until further notice. As a result, Russia are momentarily removed from the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

Russia's men's national team was set to face Poland on March 24 in the first round of the European World Cup Qualifying playoffs, with the winner facing either Sweden or the Czech Republic on March 29 for a Qatar 2022 berth.

However, the three football associations have released a joint statement refusing to play in Russian territory following the Ukraine invasion. Spanish outlet AS has reported how the playoffs of the European Qualifiers could continue without Russia.

How will the European World Cup Qualifying playoffs continue without Russia?

UEFA has not mentioned this situation in its statement, but with less than a month for the playoffs, a decision must be made soon. These would be the four possible scenarios for the European World Cup Qualifying playoffs without Russia:

1 - Poland qualify to the final

Poland, who were expected to face Russia, could earn a bye through to the final of the playoffs, where they'd meet with the winner of Sweden vs. Czech Republic. Robert Lewandowski and other Pole players have refused to play Russia amid the ongoing conflict with Ukraine but it remains to be seen whether they advance to the final without playing a semi first.

2 - Slovakia earn a place in the playoffs (3rd of Group H)

Another possibility is that Slovakia - who finished third in Group H behind Russia - fill in the vacancy left by the suspension. Even though they're tied with Slovenia, the goal average would give them the edge to earn this spot.

3 - Norway replace Russia in the playoffs (Best 3rd of the group stage)

Instead of giving the vacant spot to the third-seeded team of Russia's group, the playoff berth could be given to the best third of all groups - which in this case would be Norway. The team headlined by Erling Haaland is tied with Albania but has better goal difference.

4 - Hungary enter the playoffs for their Nations League performance (3rd best team who has not qualified to the World Cup)

The UEFA Nations League guarantees a second chance of World Cup qualification for the best two teams who have not qualified nor earned a new opportunity through the Qualifiers - which in this case were Austria and the Czech Republic. After Russia's suspension, maybe they could add a third playoff berth for Hungary, who were champions of Group 3 in League B and had the third-best performance from teams who haven't qualified for Qatar.