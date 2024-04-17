According to a report the former Mexican international now Barcelona B coach could step in for the outgoing Xavi.

Xavi is gone, Barcelona is out of the Champions League, and no matter what happens in the Spanish derby against Real Madrid, it all looks lost for FC Barcelona this season.

According to an ESPN report, former Mexican international and MLS DP flop Rafa Márquez is now being considered for the position of full-time Barcelona manager. Only two months ago, Marquez had been public about taking over the job if Xavi was sacked during the season.

According to the ESPN report, Rafa Márquez is gaining a lot of support to take over the job, as Barcelona are looking to choose the next coach within the Barcelona “family”.

Rafa Marquez as a manager

At the moment Barcelona B are in second place in the Spanish third division, fighting for promotion to jump to the second division. The 45-year-old has been in charge of the team since 2022 and has a respectable 34-17-20 record.

Other options that Barcelona is thinking about are Hansi Flick and Thomas Tuchel. Tuchel seems on his way out of Bayern Munich at the end of the season after a disastrous domestic campaign, tonight’s Champions League clash with Arsenal will go a long way to determine the former Chelsea manager’s future in Germany.

Rafa Marquez had a respectable career playing in Atlas, Monaco, Barcelona, Hellas Verona among others. Marquez was capped 147 times by Mexico and scored 17 goals.